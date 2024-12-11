Indiana Jones Great Circle: How to solve the Kummetz Cipher in the Himalayas
The Himalayas as a short area in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Here there aren’t any mysteries to solve, ruins to explore, or safes to open. Instead, you’ll be making your way through a battleship that has somehow ended up on top of a massive mountain in a landlocked part of the world.
There is just one major puzzle to solve in this area called the Kummetz Cipher, and it’s a tricky one. We’ll explain how you’re supposed to solve the puzzle and give you the solution. Most other areas in the game are dense with mysteries though, so check out our guide on all Gizeh safe codes and locations, as well as all Vatican safe codes and locations so you can make sure you’ve found them all.
Kummetz Cipher puzzle solution
In the corner of the room, there are four cipher wheels which you need to insert into the device in the right order. For that, look at the clipboards on the table and you’ll see one with the word “Jögm” on it. Each of those four letters only appears on one of the wheels, so use that to insert them in the right order.
Once they’re all in, pull the top down and spell out “Jögm” on the row with the arrows. You’ll then see a new word in the section below: “Blut”. Check both of the clipboards for the word “Blut” and you’ll find that next to it is the number 3666, which is the correct code for the door.