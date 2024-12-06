Indiana Jones Great Circle: How to open lockboxes
There are lots of stashes, boxes, safes, and chests dotted around the maps of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Some of them can be opened straight away while others will require you to solve a riddle to work out the code. However, there is one kind that might have you stumped and those are the little lockboxes. These small crates have little padlocks keeping them shut and you’ll want to get inside, as many of them have a fair bit of cash inside, and we’ll tell you how.
How to open lockboxes
The presence of a padlock might make you think you need a key, but thankfully it’s much simpler than that. All you need to do is hit the box with a melee weapon. Any weapon will do and just one good whack will break the lock and open the box for you to take what’s inside. It’s usually cash in amounts of £100 and up, making it one of the easiest ways to make a profit in the game. There are plenty to find around the game's various areas, including the one we showed in the images above, which is right next to the A Snake in the Garden mystery.