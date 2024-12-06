Video Games

Indiana Jones Great Circle: How to open lockboxes

How to open the small lockboxes found in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Ryan Woodrow

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle / Bethesda

There are lots of stashes, boxes, safes, and chests dotted around the maps of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Some of them can be opened straight away while others will require you to solve a riddle to work out the code. However, there is one kind that might have you stumped and those are the little lockboxes. These small crates have little padlocks keeping them shut and you’ll want to get inside, as many of them have a fair bit of cash inside, and we’ll tell you how.

How to open lockboxes

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of a lockbox open on a desk with money inside.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle / Bethesda

The presence of a padlock might make you think you need a key, but thankfully it’s much simpler than that. All you need to do is hit the box with a melee weapon. Any weapon will do and just one good whack will break the lock and open the box for you to take what’s inside. It’s usually cash in amounts of £100 and up, making it one of the easiest ways to make a profit in the game. There are plenty to find around the game's various areas, including the one we showed in the images above, which is right next to the A Snake in the Garden mystery.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides