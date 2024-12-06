Indiana Jones Great Circle: All lost artifacts of Europe locations
To say Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has a lot of secrets for you to discover would be an understatement. Though its maps are small they are densely packed with hidden areas, mysteries, and secrets within those areas. One of the hardest set of collectibles to track down are the lost artifacts of Europe, which are dotted around The Vatican, as even getting the map for them from Ernesto doesn’t make it clear.
We’ll explain where to find every artifact and what other things you need to do to access them. There are plenty more puzzles that need solving in The Vatican though, so check out our guide for the A Snake in the Grass mystery for more.
Contents
Bronze Mirror location
For this one, you need to head into the Tower of Nicholas V in the southeast of the map. When there head straight down the stairs into the sewer area and pick up the sledge hammer on the wooden platform. In the opposite corner of the tunnel, there is a fragile wall you can knock down with the sledgehammer (or any two-handed weapon). Follow that tunnel through, crouch under the grates and you’ll find your first artifact.
Parade Helmet location
This artifact is also in the Tower of Nicholas V, but you won’t be able to get to it until you’ve progressed the main story to the point where you uncover the hidden passage in the tower’s chapel. When the dark spiral staircase reveals itself, instead of going down, jump up across the broken sections of the stairs. When you reach the top, the artifact will be there on the steps for you to grab.
Golden Xiphos location
This next one is on the bottom floor of the Sistine Chapel. You can get there either by going through the main chapel and down the stairs in the back room, or through the small door in the due south point of the map. In one of the room’s corners, there’s an upside-down painting. Interact and turn it the right way up to see it slide across and reveal another artifact.
Drinking Horn location
This area is locked behind the A Nun in Trouble fieldwork, so progress that until you go out around the back of the library and through the museum. At the end of this section of the quest you’ll find a small room with a safe. On a nearby box there is a lamp, turn the lamp off to reveal the code 7171 to open it and grab the artifact.
Venus Figurine location
The final artifact is also locked behind the A Nun in Trouble fieldwork. Follow this questline all the way to its conclusion and in the final room where you found the kidnapped nun, there’s a cracked wall that you can break with one of the tools in the next room. Smash the wall down and the artifact is among the bones there.