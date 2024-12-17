Video Games

Indiana Jones Great Circle secret ending: How to solve the Ancient Relic puzzle

How to solve the final puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to unlock the game's secret ending

If you went through the arduous process of collecting every Ancient Relic in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, then you might be underwhelmed to only get an achievement for your efforts. However, worry not, as there is one more reward that you can get, a secret ending to the game. The catch is that you need to use all 50 Relics to solve a puzzle first.

We’ll break down this puzzle to show you how to get this secret ending, as well as explain what this special cutscene means.

Contents

  1. How to solve the Ancient Relic puzzle
  2. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle secret ending explained

How to solve the Ancient Relic puzzle

After completing the game, you’ll be dropped off just outside the final area in Iraq. Turn right and you’ll find a big wall with four shapes that will take your relics.

Insert a relic and twist it left to activate all the prongs directly adjacent and diagonal from where you’ve placed it. If you instead twist it right, it will activate all the prongs in the column and row where you placed it.

Here is a breakdown of each puzzle and where you should place the relics to solve it. A white dot means you should turn the relic to the right, while a blue dot means you should turn it left.

Wall segment 1

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of a puzzle wall with dots indicating where to place the relics
Wall segment 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of a puzzle wall with dots indicating where to place the relics
Wall segment 3

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of a puzzle wall with dots indicating where to place the relics
Wall segment 4

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of holes in the wall with dots indicating where to put the relic
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle secret ending explained

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of Noah's Arc sitting on a huge pile of snow in Antarctica
The secret ending is a short cutscene but it fills in some important details from the finale. Behind the door is a mural that shows the ring of all 17 stones as Voss put them on the Arc with a painting in the middle of Antarctica. We then fade to a shot of the arc embedded in an iceberg in Antarctica, with footsteps in the snow implying that Locus survived.

Published
