Indiana Jones Great Circle: Sistine Chapel safe code
In your adventures around Vatican City in the early hours of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you’ll eventually stumble across the Sistine Chapel. Aside from being a very beautiful location to look around, if you pop out the back door next to the altar you’ll find a safe with some statues and notes nearby giving you clues to the code.
We’ll explain how to solve this puzzle and tell you what the code to the safe is, so you can get the valuables inside. Thankfully not every box requires a code to open. Check out our guide on how to open lockboxes in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to learn more.
Sistine Chapel safe code
In the same room as the safe, there are a couple of statues of different safes, but only two of them are important for our purposes: Saint Paul, which is on the table next to the safe, and Saint Peter which is in the far corner of the room, as explained in the nearby note that tells you the code to the safe is “Peter with the key, then Paul with the sword”.
Pick up the two statues and look at their underside and you’ll see that they each have two symbols on them. If you also find the planetary chart in the desk drawer you’ll see that these are the symbols for each of the planets in our solar system, with each one being assigned a number in order. This means Mercury is 1 and Pluto is 9.
On the base of the Peter statue are two of the symbols for Mars, while Paul has the symbols for Uranus and Mercury. This means that the code for the safe is 4471.