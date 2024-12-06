Video Games

Indiana Jones Great Circle: A Snake in the Garden mystery solution

How to solve the A Snake in the Garden mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Ryan Woodrow

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle / Bethesda

There are many important people making waves in Vatican City when Indy arrives there in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but the most noteworthy among all of them is Benito Mussolini, who has gotten a snug relationship with some of the high-up officials in the Vatican. You can make them pay for their actions though by uncovering their secret stash and stealing all of their cash, which is hidden in the big office overlooking the dig site.

We’ll explain how to solve the A Snake in the Garden mystery and make off with all of their loot. If you need anymore help, check out our beginner tips and tricks in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

A Snake in the Garden puzzle solution

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screenshot of grabbing some money from a compartment in a bookshelf
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle / Bethesda

You can start this mystery by finding a note on the desk in the room to the side of the office that makes a point of noting the owner’s four favorite books. Head into the big room with the statue and you’ll see a bookshelf along one of the walls. If you’ve ever seen an episode of Scooby Doo before then you’ll know what to do, as there are four books on the lowest shelf that are secret switches.

You need to pull all four in the correct order, which just so happens to be:

  • Second
  • Fourth
  • First
  • Third

Do so and a compartment at the end of the table will pop up containing some money and another note continuing the correspondence between Mussolini and his ally in the Vatican.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides