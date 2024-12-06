Indiana Jones Great Circle: A Snake in the Garden mystery solution
There are many important people making waves in Vatican City when Indy arrives there in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but the most noteworthy among all of them is Benito Mussolini, who has gotten a snug relationship with some of the high-up officials in the Vatican. You can make them pay for their actions though by uncovering their secret stash and stealing all of their cash, which is hidden in the big office overlooking the dig site.
We’ll explain how to solve the A Snake in the Garden mystery and make off with all of their loot. If you need anymore help, check out our beginner tips and tricks in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
A Snake in the Garden puzzle solution
You can start this mystery by finding a note on the desk in the room to the side of the office that makes a point of noting the owner’s four favorite books. Head into the big room with the statue and you’ll see a bookshelf along one of the walls. If you’ve ever seen an episode of Scooby Doo before then you’ll know what to do, as there are four books on the lowest shelf that are secret switches.
You need to pull all four in the correct order, which just so happens to be:
- Second
- Fourth
- First
- Third
Do so and a compartment at the end of the table will pop up containing some money and another note continuing the correspondence between Mussolini and his ally in the Vatican.