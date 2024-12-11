Indiana Jones Great Circle: All Sukhothai safe codes and locations
The jungles of Sukhothai are even more densely packed with secrets and treasures than the walls of the Vatican or the open deserts of Gizeh. They’re even harder to find too, as you have to navigate both the winding waterways and thick foliage of the area. We’re here to help though as we’ve scoured the place high and low to bring you this list of every safe, chest, and lockbox in Sukhothai as well as the codes required to open them.
If you’re still missing some goodies in previous areas then you can also check out our guides on every Vatican safe code and location, as well as every Gizeh safe code and location.
Swamp safe – Path of Tigers mystery
Finding the code for this one is a bit of a trek. You can find the safe easily as it is in the flooded hut just behind the shop where you buy the rebreather. To find the code, first pick up the photo and follow the map to the area in the far south of Sukhothai. There, follow any sign of the tiger you can spot until you reach a chalk drawing of a pawprint on the ground.
The pawprint contains the safe code, which is 2480.
Voss’ Gold Stash safe
After being told the high price for the rebreather, you get fieldwork that directs you to this safe, which is in the Nazi compound at the very north of the map. Navigating your way through this area can be tricky, as you need to head inside the biggest building and up to the top floor. Knock out the captain in the office there and search his body to get the code.
Pulling the note off his body you’ll discover the code is 5484.
Nazi barracks safe – A Game of Wits mystery
In the same compound where Voss’ safe is found, go into the kitchen building on the west side of the restricted area. Climb up the stairs and in the barracks there you’ll find a safe next to a game board that looks a bit like checkers. It’s a unique game though and two nearby notes will explain the rules and what you need to do to win.
You need to make just four moves with different blue pieces to surround and eliminate all red pieces (remember to check the back of the note for more rules), then take the row number of the four blue pieces in the order you moved them. The result is the code 3186.
Nazi garage safe – A Timely Arrival mystery
This one is pretty similar to the A Day to Remember Great Circle mystery from the Vatican, where you must use a code sheet and a keyword that corresponds with a specific day to work out the code to the safe. The day is Saturday and the code word is “Giada”, and using that we can work out the code, which is 59404
Nazi digsite safe – Counting Letters mystery
In the digsite around a ruin on the north end of the biggest island, there is a wooden structure with the same Kummtez Cipher from the Himalayas. This time the code word is “JHHS”, but the catch is that the J and S are on the same wheel. Insert the two Hs and put the J circle in the right spots and get the right letters, then move the first wheel to the last position in the cipher and position it on S.
Do it correctly and you’ll get the word “Bier” which corresponds to the code 4134.
Sukhothai chest locations
Like the other major areas, Sukhothai all contain a bunch of unlocked chests dotted around the place, mostly in restricted areas and other Nazi-controlled sections of the map. Here are all of the ones we’ve found so far:
- Between the bunk beds in the same room as the A Game of Wits safe.
- In the corner of the same room where Voss’ safe is found
Sukhothai lockbox locations
Last but not least are the little lockboxes that you need to break open with a weapon to get the cash inside. Here are all the ones we’ve discovered:
- In the same building where the Counting Letters safe is located, on a nearby table.
- In the war room downstairs from Voss’ office, on a table near the exit.
- On the table in the office next to the war room.