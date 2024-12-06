Indiana Jones Great Circle beginner tips and tricks
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a game about discovery and exploration, with things occasionally devolving into an all-out brawl. Whether you manage to remain perfectly stealthy or need to fight your way out of a situation, there are a handful of ways that you can make life easier for yourself, either through good preparation or knowing the game’s little quirks that can help you out in a pinch.
We’ll break down our beginner tips and tricks for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle so you know what to do.
Take your time
We mean this on two levels. Firstly, when you’re sneaking through a ruin or a restricted area, there’s no rush, just take it slow and assess your surroundings and you should do fine. However, we also mean it on a macro level, as the real meat of this game is in the huge amount of hidden side content there is in every level. There are collectibles galore, many hidden behind interesting puzzles or activities that you could easily miss if you don’t take the time to stray from the beaten path. You might even find one of the lockboxes in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Examine your environment
When you come across a tricky puzzle – be it as small as working out a safe code or as complex as a main-story riddle – the answers will almost always be in the world around you. It could be as simple as a note lying on a desk or objects dotted around the scene could hide secret symbols that you need to find the solution. If it feels like you’re missing a piece of the puzzle, always do another sweep of the immediate area.
Track down collectible maps
Finding every single collectible is no easy task, but there are ways to make it simpler, as there are maps available for all of them. The catch is that these maps are either hidden around the map or need to be bought. In Vatican City, for example, there are maps that Ernesto will sell you for cash as well as ones you can find in secret locations. They’re worth the effort though, as it’ll make finding everything way easier.
Outfits determine your health
In most areas, wandering around in the classic Indy outfit will get you immediately attacked by any guard who sees you, so you’ll need to spend most of your time wandering around in disguise. However, these outfits will lead to you having less health in a fight. So, if you wander into a restricted area – where a disguise won’t help you anyway – make sure you change your outfit so that you have more health to work with.
Always have a weapon in hand
Picking up melee weapons is the best way to take out guards, but they can only be used once or twice before they break. To make sure you’re never caught short, if you don’t have a weapon in your hand and you see one, grab it, as you will need to use it eventually. Also be mindful that if you need to do anything that requires your hands like climbing or taking a photograph, Indy will drop the weapon, which can catch you out if you forget.
Use guns as melee weapons
Guns aren’t easy to come by in this game, but you will occasionally pick one up from a fallen enemy. While they can be useful as ranged weapons in a pinch, the amount of noise they make means it’s almost never worth using them. Instead, hitting E on keyboard or X/Square on controller will change how Indy’s holding the weapon so that you can swing it like you would any other melee weapon.
Crack your whip
The iconic whip has a bunch of different uses in combat and you should be using it often. It can stun most enemies as long as they don’t block it, giving you an easy opening to take them out. It will also scare away any dogs, which can be extremely annoying enemies otherwise. Finally, if you time it right, then your whip can actually disarm an enemy, making them weaker and potentially giving you an opening to pick it up.
Get your 5 a day
Fruit is one of the most powerful tools in this game, as it boosts your stamina capacity. You can hold up to three pieces of fruit at a time, and if you get into a fight – or if you’re approaching a room where combat looks likely – quickly munch on all your apples to be the best possible shape for the melee to come.