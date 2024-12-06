Indiana Jones Great Circle: Vatican City fountain puzzle solution
Vatican City has all sorts of strange locations hidden underneath and you’ll be taken through all of them in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. One of the most complex you’ll find is the fountain, which as it turns out is a secret entrance to a trial chamber. This is a multi-layered puzzle where you first need to open the secret wall, then solve two more puzzles to unlock the gate that blocks the entrance.
We’ll explain how to complete every step of this puzzle so you can continue with your adventure.
If you need any more help, check out our beginner tips and tricks in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
How to open the fountain
Opening the fountain is the easiest step. Once you’ve climbed up and around you’ll find the claw of one of the dragon statues that stand on each of the turrets on the roof. Climb up there and insert the claw onto the left dragon, then turn it so that it is facing the fountain. Use the wooden beam to swing over to the right dragon with your whip and do the same, opening the secret passage.
How to open the gate
The gate requires two puzzles depending on which way you push the lever that sticks out of the fountain’s base.
For the first one, you need to carry water from one end of the wall to the other. First, push the small basin on the left as far in as it will go, then use the chain to fill the tall statue’s bucket with water. Once you’ve done that push the tall statue all the way to left and it will hit a lip, tipping the bucket and pouring the water into the basin you moved early, solving the puzzle.
Turn the lever the other way and sliding block puzzle will reveal itself. You need to get the ship from one side to the other while three blocks prevent it from moving forwards. There are three movable rings and the wooden blocks can help you move multiple rings at once. There are multiple ways to solve it, but here’s how we did it:
- Turn the center section twice, dropping one block down to the bottom
- Turn the outer section once, creating a T shape
- Turn the center section, dropping the other block down to the bottom
- Turn the center section three more times
- Pull the ship across so that it’s over the halfway point
- Turn the second section so that it creates a clear path out
- Pull the ship the rest of the way
Do this and the gate will swing open, letting you discover the secrets below.