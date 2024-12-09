Indiana Jones Great Circle: All Vatican safe codes and locations
Money, secrets, and goodies galore await those who tap into their inner Indy and break open every secret Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has to offer. Even in the game’s first main area, you’ll find chests and safes hiding valuables around every corner, and each one of them requires a code that you’ll need to solve a puzzle to unlock.
We’ll break down every safe and chest code in The Vatican in Great Circle and where to find them, along with all of the other chests we’ve found that you can open without any trouble.
Courtyard tent safe
Likely the first chest requiring a code you’ll find, this one is in a tent right in front of where you first enter the main courtyard in Vatican City. On a table nearby you’ll find a tag with the numbers burned off, but don’t worry, as the owner has written those two numbers on the reverse side of the card.
With that, we can work out that the code for this chest is 5238.
Sistine Chapel safe – Secret of Secrets mystery
In the back room of the Sistine Chapel, you’ll find this safe with the statues of different saints nearby and a planetary chart showing you the symbols for each of the planets. We have a more detailed guide for this in our Sistine Chapel safe code guide, but the short version is that the statues hide symbols on their bases.
Put them together and you get the code 4471.
Post Office cellar safe
Round the corner from the main entrance is a small ramp leading down to the cellar of the Vatican post office. You’ll need to go there when grabbing some stone tablets for fieldwork. When you do this a blackshirt will interrupt you. Loot their body and you’ll find a note giving you the code to the safe that is in the cellar.
The note says it was changed in “November of last year”. The game is set in 1937, so that means the code is 1136.
Museum garden safe – A Day to Remember mystery
This is an area that only unlocks once you’ve progressed the A Nun in Trouble fieldwork far enough. Sneak into the area of the main courtyard blocked by barbed wire and into the door at the northwest corner, follow it around until you come out into the garden and go into the tent where the safe is.
You need to find two notes nearby, one of which is in the drawer of the desk. One is a code cipher and the other is a code saying that the code is “DICE” and the other shows you the date the safe was shipped. You need to use the code for Friday, which is 6308.
Museum storage safe
This safe contains one of the Lost Artifacts of Europe in Great Circle, and is found at the end of the museum storage level during the A Nun in Trouble fieldwork. On a crate nearby there is a green lamp that’s on, turn it off and the code will reveal itself as 7171.
Borgia Tower safe – Father and Son mystery
This is yet another safe that’s locked behind the progression of the A Nun in Trouble fieldwork. This time you’ll need to finish it completely for Gina to give you a special key that unlocks a door part-way up the tower you climbed to rescue the nun. Go out onto the balcony and in the door on your right to find the safe.
Inside you’ll find a poem with eight circled letters and a cipher table with these letters. On the chart, you need to look up the coordinates I-R, I-A, T-A, S-O to get the code 5873.
Vatican chest locations
Along with these safes you can occasionally find chests that are completely unlocked. Their loot is often less valuable as a result, but it’s still yours for the taking. Here is a list of the ones we’ve found so far:
- In the restricted military zone in the northwest corner of the map, in the tent closest to the entrance on the right.
- By the fountain that you visit as part of the main quest.
- Down the path from the fountain in a pile of crates behind a military truck.
Vatican lockbox locations
These small boxes that you can whack open with any weapon are hiding quite a lot of cash, so you don’t want to miss any of them. Here are the ones that we’ve found:
- On the balcony of Borgia Tower, around the corner from the door you use to reach the Borgia Tower safe.
- In the storage truck by the fountain, you visit during the main quest.
- On a stack of small crates next to the A Day to Remember safe
- In the restricted military zone in the main courtyard, in the southeasternmost tent.
- In the office next to the one containing the A Snake in the Garden mystery, on the desk.