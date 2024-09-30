Best Pokémon for Infernape Tera Raid: How to beat the Infernape seven-star Tera Raid event
Following the surprisingly easy Serperior seven-star raid, the Fire-type starter from the Sinnoh region will enter the ring. Infernape is the next target of seven-star raids in Scarlet and Violet, and will fight back with its tough Fire-, Fighting- and Rock-type attacks. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming raid.
When does the Infernape raid start?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has returned to its regular raid schedule, meaning that the Infernape seven-star raids will take place over two weekends. Like other seven-star raids, you’ll have six chances to take part in the raid, but you’ll only be able to catch it once.
Here are the dates when the Infernape seven-star raids are available:
- From Friday, October 4, 2024, until Sunday, October 6, 2024
- From Friday, October 11, 2024, until Sunday, October 13, 2024
Seven-Star Tera Raid Infernape stats, moves, and ability – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Infernape’s ability gives it a 1.2x boost to all of its punching type attacks, and it has plenty of them. While Drain Punch won’t restore too much health thanks to its extensive health bar, it can still deal out significant damage. With a Rock-tera type it will also have a 1.5x boost to its Fire-, Fighting- and Rock-type moves.
The Mightiest Infernape – Level 100
- Nature – Jolly
- Ability – Iron Fist
- Item – None
- Tera type – Rock
- Move set – Stone Edge, Fire Punch, Thunder Punch, Drain Punch, Bulk Up
Best counters for Infernape – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Infernape can hit hard, but luckily it has pretty weak defenses, and Rock is a weak defensive type. This means that you can focus on your defenses, and you will eventually build up the damage you need. Here are some good counters.
Gastrodon
Gastrodon works best when it has a partner Gastrodon on the field but it can work alone. Chilling Water will drop Infernape’s attack stat, and Mud-Slap will drop its accuracy even through the barrier. If there are two Gastrodon on the field, one can fire Chilling Water into the other to boost its special attack, making Earth Power very strong against Infernape. Rain Dance just helps power down the Fire-type attacks.
Here’s the set we recommend:
Gastrodon – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Storm Drain
- Item – Leftovers
- Tera type – Ground
- Move set – Earth Power, Chilling Water, Rain Dance, Mud-Slap
Primarina
Primarina also learns Chilling Water to lower Infernape’s attack and can further help out with Life Dew to restore health or Reflect to lessen physical damage. Calm Mind will then help boost your special attack for Water-type Hyper Voices, which are transformed by the Liquid Voice ability.
Here’s the set we recommend:
Primarina – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Liquid Voice
- Item – Leftovers
- Tera type – Water
- Move set – Chilling Water, Hyper Voice, Calm Mind, Life Dew/Reflect
Iron Hands
Iron Hands is a raid staple thanks to the combination of Belly Drum to maximize your attack, and Drain Punch to recover your HP. It’s particularly effective here as Infernape is weak to Fighting-type attacks. Electric Terrain will further boost Iron Hands’ attack and if you need more defense Iron Defense will help out.
Here’s the set we recommend:
Iron Hands – Level 100
- Nature – Impish
- Ability – Quark Drive
- Item – Big Root
- Tera type – Fighting
- Move set – Belly Drum, Electric Terrain, Drain Punch, Iron Defense
Koraidon
Koraidon is one of the strongest Pokémon in the game, and deals huge damage with Collision Course. You’ll need Swords Dance to boost your attack, but you can get in a few Mud-Slaps and Rock Smashes in first to drop Infernapes defense and accuracy before it wipes the boosts.
Here’s the set we recommend:
Koraidon – Level 100
- Nature – Impish
- Ability – Orichalcum Pulse
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Fighting
- Move set – Collision Course, Mud-Slap, Rock Smash, Swords Dance