Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners: All Outfits
Infinity Nikki is all about style and finding a combination of clothes and accessories you like is a lot easier with a large selection of pieces. Although you can unlock plenty of items for free in the dress-up game, its gacha banners remain a vital source of stylish options.
Table of Contents
Two different banner types await you in the game, each having their own ticket type: Revelation Crystals are used on the time-limited banners available in each version, while Resonite Crystals are used to pull from the permanent standard banner. A crystal of each type can be acquired for 120 Diamonds in the shop, which in turn can be obtained by playing or opening your wallet.
You don’t pull for entire outfits at once, though – you pull for singular pieces. A 4-Star piece is guaranteed to appear every ten pulls, a 5-Star piece every 20 pulls. Furthermore, you cannot gain duplicate pieces for 4-Star or 5-Star sets until you’ve finished an outfit, making it seem like a pretty lenient gacha system. Since most outfits consist of nine to ten pieces, you’re guaranteed to complete them after 180 to 200 pulls, putting it squarely into the industry standard. Side currencies generated from pulling can be used in the shop.
Now that you know what you’re getting into, find all Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners below.
Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners: Phase 1
In the first half of version 1.0 starting on December 5, 2024, the following outfits will be available from the limited banner:
- Blooming Dreams (5-Star, Floating)
- Moment Capturer (4-Star)
Some outfits can be used as Ability Outfits, such as Blooming Dreams from the banner above, and all of them can be used in style competitions. Whenever an ability name is denoted after a set’s rarity, it’s an Ability Outfit that can replace the standard option for this ability.
Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners: Phase 2
In the second half of version 1.0, the following outfits will be available from the limited banner:
- Flutter Storm (5-Star)
- Flowing Colors (4-Star, Whimsicality)
Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners: Permanent
The standard banner offers the following outfits:
- Fairytale Swan (5-Star)
- Blossoming Stars (5-Star)
- Whispers of Waves (5-Star)
- Crystal Poems (5-Star, Purification)
- Breezy Tea Time (4-Star, Animal Grooming)
- Forest’s Fluttering (4-Star, Bug Catching)
- Shark Mirage (4-Star, Fishing)
- Sweet Jazz Nights (4-Star)
Fairytale Swan
Blossoming Stars
Whispers of Waves
Crystal Poem
Note that you can use the Tidal Guidance mechanic on the standard banner to choose one of the 5-Star outfits at a time to target. This guarantees that all your 5-Star pieces will come from that outfit until it is completed.
You may want to grab the active Infinity Nikki codes for more currency to get the outfit you desire.