Video Games

Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners: All Outfits

Find all Outfits you can obtain in Infinity Nikki 1.0

Marco Wutz

Infold Games

Infinity Nikki is all about style and finding a combination of clothes and accessories you like is a lot easier with a large selection of pieces. Although you can unlock plenty of items for free in the dress-up game, its gacha banners remain a vital source of stylish options.

Table of Contents

  1. Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners: Phase 1
  2. Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners: Phase 2
  3. Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners: Permanent

Two different banner types await you in the game, each having their own ticket type: Revelation Crystals are used on the time-limited banners available in each version, while Resonite Crystals are used to pull from the permanent standard banner. A crystal of each type can be acquired for 120 Diamonds in the shop, which in turn can be obtained by playing or opening your wallet.

You don’t pull for entire outfits at once, though – you pull for singular pieces. A 4-Star piece is guaranteed to appear every ten pulls, a 5-Star piece every 20 pulls. Furthermore, you cannot gain duplicate pieces for 4-Star or 5-Star sets until you’ve finished an outfit, making it seem like a pretty lenient gacha system. Since most outfits consist of nine to ten pieces, you’re guaranteed to complete them after 180 to 200 pulls, putting it squarely into the industry standard. Side currencies generated from pulling can be used in the shop.

Now that you know what you’re getting into, find all Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners below.

Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners: Phase 1

In the first half of version 1.0 starting on December 5, 2024, the following outfits will be available from the limited banner:

  • Blooming Dreams (5-Star, Floating)
  • Moment Capturer (4-Star)
Infinity Nikki 1.0 Blooming Fantasy banner.
The Blooming Fantasy banner is up first. / Infold Games

Some outfits can be used as Ability Outfits, such as Blooming Dreams from the banner above, and all of them can be used in style competitions. Whenever an ability name is denoted after a set’s rarity, it’s an Ability Outfit that can replace the standard option for this ability.

Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners: Phase 2

In the second half of version 1.0, the following outfits will be available from the limited banner:

  • Flutter Storm (5-Star)
  • Flowing Colors (4-Star, Whimsicality)
Infinity Nikki Butterfly Dream banner.
Buttlerfly Dream is up second. / Infold Games

Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners: Permanent

The standard banner offers the following outfits:

  • Fairytale Swan (5-Star)
  • Blossoming Stars (5-Star)
  • Whispers of Waves (5-Star)
  • Crystal Poems (5-Star, Purification)
  • Breezy Tea Time (4-Star, Animal Grooming)
  • Forest’s Fluttering (4-Star, Bug Catching)
  • Shark Mirage (4-Star, Fishing)
  • Sweet Jazz Nights (4-Star)

Fairytale Swan

Infinity Nikki Fairytale Swan outfit.
Infinity Nikki's Fairytale Swan outfit. / Infold Games

Blossoming Stars

Infinity Nikki's Blossming Stars outfit.
Infinity Nikki's Blossming Stars outfit. / Infold Games

Whispers of Waves

Infinity Nikki's Whispers of Waves outfit.
Infinity Nikki's Whispers of Waves outfit. / Infold Games

Crystal Poem

Infinity Nikki's Crystal Poems outfit.
Infinity Nikki's Crystal Poems outfit. / Infold Games

Note that you can use the Tidal Guidance mechanic on the standard banner to choose one of the 5-Star outfits at a time to target. This guarantees that all your 5-Star pieces will come from that outfit until it is completed.

You may want to grab the active Infinity Nikki codes for more currency to get the outfit you desire.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides