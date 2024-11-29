Video Games

Infinity Nikki codes in December 2024 and how to redeem them

Learn how to claim additional rewards

Marco Wutz

Papergames

Though whimsical and relaxing in nature, Infinity Nikki is a gacha game with time-limited banners, which means that your dream outfits will only be available for so long before they vanish. In case you require more pulls to get closer to the clothes you fancy, Infinity Nikki codes may come in clutch.

Table of Contents

  1. Infinity Nikki codes in December 2024
  2. How to redeem Infinity Nikki codes
  3. Expired Infinity Nikki codes

You can redeem these promo codes in the game to gain extra resources, be they pulls, items, or currency. Find all Infinity Nikki codes and learn how to redeem them below.

Infinity Nikki codes in December 2024

  • infinitynikki1205 – Limited-time Revelation Crystal x20 (expires on Dec. 19, 2024)

Please note that each code can only be redeemed once per account.

How to redeem Infinity Nikki codes

Follow the steps below to redeem your Infinity Nikki codes in the game:

  1. Start Infinity Nikki and log in to the game.
  2. Open the main menu and go into the settings.
  3. Navigate to the “Other” tab at the bottom of the settings list.
  4. Click on the “Apply” button next to “Redeem Code”.
  5. Enter your redemption code and confirm.
Infinity Nikki code redemption menu screenshot.
This is where you find the code redemption option in Infinity Nikki. / Infold Games

Once that’s done, you’ll receive the rewards associated with your code.

Infinity Nikki is available on PC, PS5, iOS, and Android starting on December 5, 2024 – all codes can be redeemed from any of these platforms by the same method, though the details of the UI may slightly differ.

Expired Infinity Nikki codes

We’ll list all expired codes for the game here so that you won’t waste time trying them out.

Published
