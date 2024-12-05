Infinity Nikki: How to change time
Infinity Nikki is primarily about enjoying your time, dressing up Nikki in pretty outfits, and shooting the most majestic photos you can. Naturally, one major component of that is lighting – and there is an easy way to control this.
Like many other open-world games, Infinity Nikki allows you to jump forward in time, so you can freely control where the sun stands at any point.
Find out how to change time in Infinity Nikki below to become the master of natural lighting.
How to change time in Infinity Nikki
Before you receive the mastery over time, you’ll need to play through the tutorial and then reach the Stylist’s Guild in Florawhish, the cozy town you’ll first head to.
Enter the building and speak to the receptionist, who you already know from your short meeting in the ruins earlier, to register with the guild and receive your Pear-Pal. The Pear-Pal is basically the in-universe explanation for the menu menu, which you can now call upon by pressing ESC on your keyboard.
Now, to change the time you’ll want to check out the “Run, Pear-Pal” option on the menu.
Choosing this option will bring up a retro-inspired clock menu, which allows you to freely change the time of day to whatever you wish. With this tool in your hands, the perfect time for the perfect shot is always now.
