Infinity Nikki: Best way to farm Bling
The in-universe currency is usually not a limiting factor in gacha games, as shops don’t have any exciting goods to offer and you’re usually drowning in resources once your initial characters have been built – but Infinity Nikki is a little different. Miraland has tons of shops and vendors that you’ll want to buy from, as they offer unique outfit pieces you won’t find anywhere else. Add that to the in-world gacha machine found in Florawish, the Surprise-O-Matic, and you’re suddenly looking at a massive financial black hole – you’ll want as much Bling as you can get to feed it.
What’s the best way to farm Bling in Infinity Nikki, though? The little pieces found on the map look pretty and are very satisfying to collect, but they only give 100 Bling each – that’s nothing. Dailies provide 20,000 Bling, which is a little better but not exactly stellar when compared to the costs of outfit pieces and gambling.
No, the key to earn money fast in Infinity Nikki is a mechanic called Realm of Escalation.
How to farm Bling quickly in Infinity Nikki
You can access the Realm of Escalation from any activated waypoint on the map after speaking to Tokar at the Guild in Florawish – accepting his little side quest and talking to him in front of the Guild’s headquarters unlocks the feature.
In the Realm of Escalation you can exchange collected materials – from plums to fish – and your energy resource, which regenerates over time, for Bling. At the beginning of the game, the rate of that exchange won’t be fantastic, as you’ll need to offer up one unit of a resource and ten energy to gain 10,000 Bling.
However, as your account level rises, all Realm of Escalation exchanges become more efficient. These important milestones are:
- Level 15
- Level 20
- Level 25
- Level 30
Above Level 15, for example, you’ll get a modifier of 40% on your exchanges, which means that our exemplary resource unit and ten energy will generate 14,000 Bling all of a sudden. Better – much better.
It may not be an exciting way to make money, but it’s super straightforward – and if collecting the game’s pretty outfits is your prime motivation for playing, then your daily energy is well spent on generating Bling.
Aside from the Surprise-O-Matic, one of the first targets to spend your money on is to buy every item offered at Marques Boutique for a special reward.