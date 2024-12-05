Infinity Nikki: Kindled Inspiration – Yesteryear’s She guide
Infinity Nikki’s Kindled Inspiration quests task you with finding a specific clothing item in the open-world game – but Yesteryear’s She gives you little guidance for what it is. Depending on where you’ve explored and whether you’ve read some of the books and Miraland backstory lying around Florawish, you might have zero idea where to look. Which is a shame, since not only is the dress that completes the quest a 4-star item you can get for free, but finishing the request also gets you a new hairstyle.
Our Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration - Yesteryear’s She guide explains where to get the dress Alber is looking for and what you get for your trouble.
Infinity Nikki Kindled Inspiration – Yesterday’s She
If you landed here, and you’re just after new quests and patterns, you can pick up Kindled Inspiration – Yesterday’s She in Florawish. Travel to the mayor’s house, and walk down the path toward the main street. Speak with Alber, the main by the statue, to start the quest. Alber needs inspiration to touch up the statue of the former mayor, and that means seeing a dress that reminds him of her.
The dress in question is Paper Crane’s Flight, and the only way to get its pattern is by handing over Dew of Inspiration to Kilo the Cadenceborn. If you haven’t met him yet, he’s a giant blue poet who lives in the ruins west of Florawish. Follow the road west out of town, and it’ll take you up the hill to where Kilo’s hanging out.
Kilo requires 30 Dew of Inspiration to level up, and he gives you one piece of a rare outfit pattern each time he attains a new rank. Paper Crane’s Flight is your reward for hitting level two. If you’re short on Dew of Inspiration, you should be able to find enough to reach that level in the area around Kilo and in Florawish itself.
Once you hit rank eight, you'll get the last piece for this outfit, Rebirth Wish, and Momo's cloak that matches it.
Open the crafting sketch menu, navigate to the Rebirth Wish outfit, and pick the dress. You can craft it without having the other pattern pieces, but you do need:
- 2 Floof Yarn
- 2 Foodie Bee
- 120 Thread of Purity
Foodie Bees usually buzz around the hydrangeas – the big pink flowers – you’ll find growing in Florawish and the surrounding areas, but only during the day. If you’re tackling this quest at night, you’ll need to wait or use Infinity Nikki’s time change tool to speed things along. Should the town be lacking in bees, head south to the angler’s center, where you should be able to find what you need.
Floof Yarn comes from grooming the little dogs that scuttle around Florawish. There’s one by the Wishing Tree and another near the mayor’s house. Infinity Nikki rewards you with Thread of Purity for most tasks, so you shouldn’t be lacking there. If you are, though, complete some other side quests first to get more.
Wear the dress, then speak to Alber to complete Kindled Inspiration – Yesteryear’s She. He’ll give you 20 Diamonds and a sketch for the Nostalgic Blossom hairstyle, a 3-star piece with an A rank in Fresh. Crafting it requires:
- 1 Brushie at least 2kg in weight
- 50 Thread of Purity
Brushies are common fish you have a chance of finding in rivers, ponds, and lakes across Miraland. Catching them requires the fishing outfit, which you’ll get during the main story during the Unexplained Coma Incidents quest.
While you're out and about picking up Bling, don't forget to spend it buying everything at Marques. You'll get a nice surprise if you do.