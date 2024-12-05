Video Games

Infinity Nikki: You should buy everything at Marques Boutique

For a very, very expensive dress

Marco Wutz

Infold Games

The cozy town of Florawish in Infinity Nikki is home to several different vendors and shops, though none are quite as grand as the historical Marques Boutique near the Guild’s headquarters. After volunteering to lend a hand to repair the building following the unfortunate accident that damaged its roof at the beginning of the story, you’ll be able to satisfy all of your shopping desires here – and you really should buy everything Marques Jr. is offering.

This is not only because the store has some truly stylish pieces in stock – there is actually a very special reward for purchasing its entire selection of wares.

Remember that really gorgeous bright dress with origami birds flickering around it that’s showcased next to the boutique’s entrance? It’s not for purchase – well, not in the traditional sense, anyway. No, the only way of obtaining that dress is as a reward for buying all of Marques Boutique’s offerings. It’s one hell of a reward for loyal customers, that’s for sure.

Infinity Nikki screenshot of the map showing the location of Marques Boutique.
This is where you can find Marques Boutique. / Infold Games

Naturally, that’s going to cost you an absolute fortune of Bling, but some things – like having all the outfit pieces the world can offer at your disposal – can’t be defined by the price tag, right? 

Financing this entire shopping spree is going to be a challenge in any case, so you best check out how to farm Bling in Infinity Nikki in the most efficient way possible, because otherwise Nikki will be old and grey before she can afford that wondrous gown.

