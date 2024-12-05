Infinity Nikki: How to get Momo’s cloaks for Momo’s wardrobe
Nikki isn’t the only star of Infold’s latest dress-up game, as you can get new outfits for Momo’s Wardrobe in Infinity Nikki as well – though the adorable open-world RPG is coy about telling you how. Momo doesn’t technically need new clothes, but if the lil’ guy’s traveling Miraland with you, then he might as well get a makeover every now and then as well. That is to say, Momo has no Ability Outfits, and his cloaks are purely cosmetic.
We’ve broken down the three main ways to get Momo’s cloaks below and which ones are up for grabs as of Infinity Nikki 1.0
Infinity Nikki: How to get Momo’s cloaks
Infinity Nikki gives you a few ways to snag fresh clothes for Momo, though some of them do cost money. It’s a free-to-play game, after all.
Momo’s cloaks from the battle pass
The most reliable way to get a new hood for Momo is to buy Infinity Nikki’s battle pass – or Mira Journey, to use its proper name – and level it up to 30. When you claim the rank 30 rewards, you can choose between two unique hoods for Momo.
Whether these are limited to each Mira Journey is a bit uncertain at this point, though if Infold treats them the way HoYoverse handles weapons in Genshin Impact’s and Honkai Star Rail’s battle passes, they’ll probably stay around for at least a few seasons.
For now, the two Momo cloaks you can get from the battle pass are:
- Roar, a tiger-themed cloak
- Nightfall, a toga-like cloak with constellation patterns
Momo’s cloaks from Kilo the Cadenceborn
The second way is to level up your rank with Kilo the Cadenceborn by providing him with Dew of Inspiration. At every eighth level, Kilo gives Nikki the final pattern for a new outfit set and a matching hood for Momo. The hood is yours outright, and you don’t have to gather materials for it or craft it.
They include:
- Sunny Day (rank eight, matches Rebirth Wish)
- Gentle Breeze (rank 16, matches Hometown Breeze)
- Light Veil (rank 24, matches Starwish Echoes)
You can continue giving Kilo his Dew up to rank 26, but he has no more outfits or cloaks to offer after rank 24.
Momo’s cloaks from Infinity Nikki’s compendium
Infinity Nikki’s fashion compendium also has at least one cloak to give out when you rank up. You can check and have the Pear Pal rate for you by opening the main menu and choosing the compendium option. Ranking up – properly ranking up to a new level, not just earning more stars – gives you a few rewards, including a hood for Momo – but you have to reach Legendary status. You’ll get the Bright Gold hood when you do.
Momo’s cloaks from Infinity Nikki’s Deep Echoes
Deep Echoes, a feature in Infinity Nikki’s gacha banners, also have special Momo cloaks on offer – one for each limited-time banner and a free choice feature in the permanent banner with four to choose. The limited banner cloaks match the 5-star outfit that banner spotlights, and the permanent cloaks fit with the permanent banner’s dresses.
You can choose one of Momo’s cloaks in Deep Echoes after making 140 wishes, almost the number of wishes it takes to guarantee a full 5-star outfit.
Bear in mind that Deep Echoes counts your pulls separately with each banner. Making a wish on one limited banner won’t count toward Deep Echoes on the other, and neither will wishing on the permanent one.
Momo’s limited cloaks will change with each banner, but the permanent ones are:
- Wave (matches Whispers of Waves)
- Starlit (matches Blossoming Stars)
- Crystal (matches Crystal Poems)
- Dream (matches Fairytale Swan)
While you're out traveling around, make sure to collect some Bling and spend it at Marques' boutique for a surprise you can't get anywhere else.