Infinity Nikki PS5 beta: How to sign up for the test
After a successful trial run on PC, iOS, and Android, cozy dress-up game Infinity Nikki will open its doors to PS5 players for a closed technical playtest soon and interested console owners are now able to sign up for it.
Infinity Nikki reached over 12 million pre-registrations back in August 2024, making it one of the most anticipated video games in the world right now. It’s a very relaxing and cozy experience, combining an open world with some basic combat, platforming, puzzles, and mini-games – and high production values when it comes to visuals and animations.
Find out how to sign up for the Infinity Nikki PS5 playtest below.
Infinity Nikki PS5 test: How to sign up
All you need to do to sign up to the upcoming playtest for Infinity Nikki is to navigate to the official website and fill out the recruitment survey. You’ll need to create an Infold account for this, as this account will also be needed to log into the game. Once that’s done, the affair is out of your hands – the developers will choose a limited number of users from the pool of sign-ups as participants.
You can fill out the survey and be eligible for participation until November 1, 2024. Infold will send out emails to those who’ve been chosen for the test soon after this deadline, letting them know – so be patient until then.
Note that you can’t edit your survey answers once you’ve submitted them, so double-check your responses, and that this test will be confined to North American users.
All data will be wiped after this test, so you won’t get to keep your progress in the launch version, and you won’t be able to stream the game or share anything else about it – Infold emphasized that “this is a confidential playtest.”
Don’t have a PS5, but still interested in learning more? Check out our Infinity Nikki preview based on the recent PC test.