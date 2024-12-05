Infinity Nikki PSA: The Surprise-O-Matic is the better gacha machine to start with
Don’t sleep on Infinity Nikki’s Surpise-o-Matic, an in-game gacha machine that has way better clothing options than the actual gacha system. Not that you’d know at a glance. Infinity Nikki barely even introduces this unassuming little capsule machine during your initial tour of Florawish, and it’s easy to completely overlook it.
For 20,000 Bling, you get one pull on the machine and a random piece of clothing that, in our experience so far, isn’t available in the open world or in the standard and limited gacha banners. 200,000 Bling gets you 10 pulls, which is a lot, but farming Bling gets easier as your Mira level increases. The downside is that you don’t get Tranquility Droplet items for repeats, as you do in the actual gacha system.
Still, the selection of 3-star items in the permanent and limited gacha banners is pretty limited so far, so having additional options for putting together a lovely fit is always a good thing. The Surprise-O-Matic even has 4-star outfit pieces that don’t appear on banners, but do show up in the compendium. One pull as I grabbed screenshots for this guide netted me the 4-star Verdant Dance dress, with triple-S ratings in Elegant and Sexy. Who needs 5-star limited dresses, eh?
As for repeats, it took me about 40 pulls to start seeing several items I already owned turn up again. It’s probably not the best way to spend your Bling once this starts happening to you, since you need it to evolve clothes and bump the stats up for your favorite pieces, but when you’re just getting started, it’s definitely worth splashing out the Nikki gold for.
Make sure to save some for Marques’ boutique as well, though. Not only is the store’s selection excellent, but if you buy everything there, you get a lovely little surprise as well.