Infinity Nikki release livestream: start times and where to watch
Infold Games has announced an Infinity Nikki livestream that will provide details on the game’s upcoming release and highlight all the changes and additions made to the title after its closed beta tests.
Infinity Nikki will be released on December 5, 2024, for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android – it’s one half of the “gacha game Barbenheimer” genre enthusiasts are looking forward to.
Find the Infinity Nikki release livestream start times and learn where to watch the special program below.
Infinity Nikki release livestream: start times
The Infinity Nikki broadcast is set to go live on November 29, 2024, at 6pm (UTC+8). Check the list below to find out what that means for your timezone:
- November 29, 2024, 2am PST
- November 29, 2024, 4am CST (Central)
- November 29, 2024, 5am EST
- November 29, 2024, 10am GMT
- November 29, 2024, 11am CET
- November 29, 2024, 3:30pm IST
- November 29, 2024, 6pm CST (China)
- November 29, 2024, 7pm KST/JST
- November 29, 2024, 9pm AEDT
- November 29, 2024, 11pm NZDT
Infinity Nikki release livestream: where to watch
The special program will be available to watch on the official Infinity Nikki YouTube channel.
Infinity Nikki release livestream: what to expect
Infold Games will have information on the quality-of-life improvements and optimizations made to the game following its beta tests on all platforms.
In addition, the developer will reveal a brand-new region for the open world, the Wishing Woods, and a series of fresh outfits that will be available in the game.
Alongside these reveals, viewers can expect to find information about the in-game events that’ll celebrate the game’s release and which rewards they’ll have to offer. There might also be one or two surprises, Infold teased.