Infinity Nikki tips and tricks we wish we knew before starting
Infinity Nikki is out now on PC, PS5, Android, and iOS, and millions of players from all around the world are jumping into the fashion-forward open-world adventure game. We’ve spent quite a bit of time with the game ourselves, and as you’ll read in our Infinity Nikki review, it’s pretty good — if a bit light on substance in some areas.
Having spent some time in the world of Infinity Nikki, we’ve come away with a lot of thoughts and stumbled our way into plenty of discoveries. That’s why we’ve put together this list of tips and tricks for Infinity Nikki that we wish we’d known going in.
Check your Pear-Pal
After visiting the Stylist’s Guild you’ll get given a Pear-Pal, and it’s in your best interest to check it out frequently. Not only are the Mail and Event pages in this menu – where developer InFold is frequently giving a bunch of free stuff – there’s a host of other sub-menus to explore, all of which can give you extra resources. If there’s a red dot on an app in the Pear-Pal, make sure you go in and check it out, because chances are you’re about to get some goodies.
Do your dailies
Speaking of goodies, make sure you’re doing your Daily Wishes each and every day. These are relatively simple tasks, like participating in a minigame, expending energy, purifying enemies, and taking photos, so they should only take you a few minutes to knock out. Completing Daily Wishes gives you experience and rewards, so you should make a habit of doing them every time you log in.
Progress through the story a bit before exploring
The world of Infinity Nikki is large and fascinating, but despite the allure of the wilds, you should probably hold off a bit from exploring. You’ll go to many of the places you can find on the map just by following the story, but more importantly, you’ll unlock ability outfits that can help you gather more resources, participate in minigames, and tick off dailies. We’d suggest at least progressing through the story until you unlock the camera before venturing out into the world, as you’ll have most of the resources you need by that point to complete almost all of the Daily Wishes you’ll come across.
Explore a bunch
Of course, once you’re through that first part of the story, you should explore as much as you can. There are plenty of Whimstars to gather out there in the world, heaps of resources you’ll need for outfit crafting, and a bunch of minigames and challenges. Almost everything you find in the world is helpful in one way or another, and you’ll often find random quests out in the world just while you’re exploring.
Groom everything
The animal grooming outfit is unlocked fairly early in the story, and it’s by far the most useful ability outfit in the game. With it, you can walk up to just about any animal and start grooming it. Not only do you get a cute animation, but you’ll also get some of its fur — fur which can be used to craft outfits and items of clothing. You’ll need a lot of fur, and a wide variety of it, so you should groom absolutely everything you see. A cat, a dog, a raccoon, a squirrel, a bird, a swan in a lake that you have to wait 15 minutes for it to go on land, all of them are worth grooming, and you should do so whenever you see them.
Upgrade your outfits
Full outfits – the complete sets with fancy animations once you get all the pieces – have a secret: they can be upgraded and changed. To do so, you’ll want to open up the Pear-Pal and enter the Evolution menu, then select the dress you want to upgrade. You’ll need some resources, but spending it here and upgrading a dress gives you an alternate color scheme for those clothes. This can include new hair colors, too, and while these new alternate color schemes don’t offer more points than their original counterparts, having a wider variety of clothes to choose from is kind of the whole point of the game, so don’t sleep on it.
Listen to Momo
While you’re out exploring the world, Momo will occasionally tell you that there’s a Whimstar around. You should listen to him and open up Momo’s view, then tag a nearby Whimstar to find and follow it. Whimstars let you upgrade new nodes on the Heart of Infinity, giving you access to new clothing, abilities, and sketches, and it’s not always clear what will give you a Whimstar — in fact some are very well hidden. Momo will always point you in the right direction, so heed his word.
Buy clothing when you can
Florawish is home to a store called Marques Boutique, and it will sell you clothing. You should absolutely buy everything at Marques Boutique — in fact you should buy clothing whenever you get the opportunity to do so. It will always come in handy.
Play games, win prizes
Scattered throughout the world of Infinity Nikki are a number of minigames and board games, and it’s definitely in your best interest to participate in them when you get the chance. Not only are they fun, they also offer some pretty decent rewards, including Bling and Diamonds.