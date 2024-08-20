Is Black Myth: Wukong open world?
Absolutely not. Black Myth: Wukong is split up into chapters, taking you on a journey through forests, over mountains, and across snowy tundras. These areas are all split up by loading screens and there are even some loading screens as you enter certain locations within them.
Black Myth: Wukong is not an open-world game, then. Instead, it attempts to mix wider, more open areas with linear areas to explore and find secrets. While some areas are more open, you’re often hemmed in by invisible walls, preventing you from exploring off the main path, which I criticized in my Black Myth: Wukong review.
It also attempts to create Dark Souls-style level design, where you open up shortcuts back to areas you’ve already explored. However, this is undermined by the rest altar placement. You can instantly travel between rest altars, and these often completely bypass the trek you’d need to do to make a shortcut worthwhile.
However, it is worth revisiting the chapters you’ve completed. By exploring places I’ve already run through, I’ve discovered optional bosses and completely secret areas housing hidden items and new encounters. Some of these are only unlocked once you’ve met a specific NPC or reached a different chapter, so it’s always a good idea to run back through an area you’ve visited before.
