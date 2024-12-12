LEGO Fortnite Brick Life: How to build a home
LEGO Fortnite Brick Life’s city has a lot of cool buildings, but there’s still plenty of room for you to get a lot of your own. On the outskirts of the city and in some of the skyscrapers throughout there are all sorts of lots you can get your hands on and then build to your heart’s content. We’ll show you how to claim a lot for yourself so you can get to work showing off your creative side.
How to claim a lot and build a house
First things first, you need to find a lot. These will be marked on the map when you get close and there are a variety to choose from. The far north and south regions of the map have a whole bunch you can pick from, but if you want something in the city then you can do that too as there are several empty apartment buildings where you can claim apartments of different sizes and shapes, up to a full penthouse.
Once you’ve found the lot you want go up to the red sign nearby, interact with it and you can claim the lot. Once it’s yours you can build whatever you want on it.