LEGO Fortnite Brick Life: All jobs and where to get them

Every job you can get in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life and where to get them

Brick Life
Brick Life / Epic Games

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life is here and you can explore the game’s city having all sorts of fun roleplay experiences. To aid that, you’re able to get jobs at various locations around the city where the business will give you tasks to aid them around the place, and let you have unique interactions with other players.

All you need to do to get a job is walk up to an NPC who owns a business and say “Hire me!”, so we’ll explain what all of the available jobs are, where you can get them, and who you need to talk to.

As you’re setting up your new bricky life, you’ll want to give yourself a home base, so check out our guide on how to build a home in Fortnite Brick Life.

Full LEGO Fortnite Brick Life job list

LEGO Fortnite Brick Lifa map
Brick Life map / Epic Games

Job

Location

Boss

Academy Professor

Mourndale Academy

Raven

Banker

Vaulted Value Propositions

Marigold

Bobom Milk Tea Bobarist

Bobom Milk Tea

Helsie

Cat Café Barista

Cozy Paws Café

Summer Skye

Cinema Usher

Watch-o-Plex

Kernel Poppy

Durrr Burger Line Cook

Durr Burger

Beef Boss

Fortune Teller

Phaedra's Fortunes

Phaedra

Stable Hand

The Trot Lot

Roan

Sushi Chef

Roboroll Sushi

Kit and Katt

