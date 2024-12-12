LEGO Fortnite Brick Life: All jobs and where to get them
LEGO Fortnite Brick Life is here and you can explore the game’s city having all sorts of fun roleplay experiences. To aid that, you’re able to get jobs at various locations around the city where the business will give you tasks to aid them around the place, and let you have unique interactions with other players.
All you need to do to get a job is walk up to an NPC who owns a business and say “Hire me!”, so we’ll explain what all of the available jobs are, where you can get them, and who you need to talk to.
As you’re setting up your new bricky life, you’ll want to give yourself a home base, so check out our guide on how to build a home in Fortnite Brick Life.
Full LEGO Fortnite Brick Life job list
Job
Location
Boss
Academy Professor
Mourndale Academy
Raven
Banker
Vaulted Value Propositions
Marigold
Bobom Milk Tea Bobarist
Bobom Milk Tea
Helsie
Cat Café Barista
Cozy Paws Café
Summer Skye
Cinema Usher
Watch-o-Plex
Kernel Poppy
Durrr Burger Line Cook
Durr Burger
Beef Boss
Fortune Teller
Phaedra's Fortunes
Phaedra
Stable Hand
The Trot Lot
Roan
Sushi Chef
Roboroll Sushi
Kit and Katt