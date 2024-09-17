LEGO Fortnite v31.20 patch notes: Klombo is here
It’s been a while since we last got a big LEGO Fortnite update, but that wait is finally over with v31.20. If you want to know what’s going on with the game’s other modes then check out our Fortnite v31.20 patch notes, but there’s so much new stuff in the LEGO world we need to give it its own spotlight. Bold new adventures await in this update, so here’s everything you need to know.
The Lost Isles
At long last new biomes have been added to LEGO Fortnite for you to explore, and you can find them in your existing worlds. Simply go to any Battle Bus station and you can now visit the Lost Isles, where a massive new adventure awaits. Here you can traverse five new biomes: Beach, Jungle, Plains, Mountains, and Floating Islands, with all sorts of new items, treasures, and enemies to find.
Klombo
The biggest new critter (both literally and figuratively) is the friendly dinosaur Klombo. You can find Klombo in the Jungle around lagoon areas, where one will be waiting for you to feed it. If you give it a Klomberry it will become your ally, allowing you to ride it across the world and into battle, where it can be extremely powerful – just don’t get on the wrong side of that massive maw.
Golems
Along with powerful allies come powerful enemies, as in some of the different biomes on the Lost Isles you can encounter these powerful Golems. These foes are not to be trifled with, but if you manage to survive an encounter with one then you’ll be rewarded with a bunch of valuable resources and Rift Shards, which let you craft new Battle Bus stations.
New weapons
Of course, with all these new dangers, you’ll need to sure up your arsenal and you can do that with a selection of weapons added in this update. There are two new guns in the Pirate Musket and Flint-Knock Pistol, as well as melee weapons like the Explorer’s Machette and the Throwing Spear, which can be used for ranged attacks too. You can also get your hands on the Boom Shield, which explodes when foes hit it, and the Knockback Shield, which can send foes flying.
New mechanisms
With all these resources you can craft some brilliant new machines for your bases. First of all, you have the cannon, which as you might expect, fires cannonballs at your enemies. Next is the Free-Spin Swivel and the Player-Controlled Swivel, which allows anything connected to rotate freely, the Free-Spin doing it alone and the Player-Controlled doing it to your specifications. Finally is the Stink Jar, which creates a cloud of poisonous gas wherever you throw it.