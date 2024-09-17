LEGO Fortnite: How to tame and ride Klombo
With the many new adventures added to LEGO Fortnite in the Lost Isles, perhaps none is more exciting than the prospect of meeting Klombo, the giant and friendly dinosaur. It’s not just about meeting this colorful creature though, as if you know how, you can also tame and ride the beast. This will make you a fearsome warrior indeed as Klombo’s big teeth can rip through anyone with ease, so we’ll tell you how to do it.
Where to find Klombo in LEGO Fortnite
Klombo can be found in the Jungle biome in the Lost Isles in LEGO Fortnite. Specifically, you need to find a lagoon area, which is where Klombo will be hanging out, waiting for you to find them. Theoretically, you could try and battle them, but we don’t advise it, partly because they’re far too powerful, though mostly because it would be very mean.
You should seek to tame them instead.
How to tame and ride Klombo in LEGO Fortnite
To tame Klombo you need to find Klomberries, which can only be found in the Plains biome on the Lost Isles. You should be able to spot them easily as they glow bright blue, so just pick them up and take them to Klombo. Throw them into their mouth and they’ll quickly come to like you, at which point you can hop on their back and go for a ride. If you happen to have any Klomberries left over, you can put them in a Grain Mill to get their seeds, letting you grow as many as you want.