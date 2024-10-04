Lego Horizon Adventures release date, editions, price, and pre-order bonuses
Lego Horizon Adventures is the next entry in Sony’s Horizon series – Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered aside – reimagining the events of Horizon Zero Dawn in a bright and colorful world made of Lego. It’s also the first game in the series to come to a console other than PlayStation, which is a fascinating turn of events.
The price and release date for Lego Horizon Adventures has finally been revealed, alongside a deluxe edition of the game for all platforms, which comes with a few fun cosmetics. We’ve put together this overview going over everything we know about Lego Horizon Adventures, including the editions, release date, platforms, and pre-order bonuses.
Lego Horizon Adventures – Release date and platforms
Lego Horizon Adventures will be released on November 11, 2024. It will be available on PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via both Steam and Epic Games Store, with all but the latter getting physical releases, too.
Unfortunately, there is no Xbox version of the game on the way, nor is there one for PS4.
Lego Horizon Adventures – Editions and pre-order bonuses
There are two editions of Lego Horizon Adventures on all platforms, the standard edition and the digital deluxe edition. Both editions come with the same pre-order bonus, which gives a Shield-Weaver outfit for Aloy.
The digital deluxe edition comes with additional outfits, as well as “Roller Coaster Customization.”
Here’s the full overview of the editions for Lego Horizon Adventures, including the price for each edition:
Lego Horizon Adventures – Standard Edition
- Price: $59.99
- Includes the base game
Lego Horizon Adventures – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Price: $69.99
- Includes the base game
- Includes: Roller Coaster Customization, Banuk Armor outfit, Shadow Stalwart outfit, Ratchet outfit, Sackboy outfit, and “Alloy” Aloy outfit
Players who purchase the standard edition will be able to upgrade to the digital deluxe edition for $10 after release.
Does Lego Horizon Adventures have multiplayer?
Yes, Lego Horizon Adventures has both local and online multiplayer. Up to two players will be able to play on the same console, and online play offers the same. Players on both PS5 and Nintendo Switch will need PS Plus and NSO, respectively, to play online, and unfortunately there is no cross-play between different platforms.