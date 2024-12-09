Marvel Rivals codes and how to redeem them
Marvel Rivals codes are your ticket to free cosmetics in NetEase’s multiplayer game, and the dev team is kicking things off with an Iron Man code. It’s unclear how often NetEase will make new Marvel Rivals codes available, but for now, you can, at least, take advantage of one freebie for the next few months. These are separate from the Rivals Twitch Drops campaign NetEase is running, and you redeem them differently as well.
We’ve listed all active Marvel Rivals codes below, with instructions for how to redeem them and what you’re getting as well.
What are Marvel Rivals Bundle Codes?
Bundle Code is the general name NetEase gave Marvel Rivals’ codes, though it’s a bit misleading. The active launch code, for example, only gave you one item, which isn’t really a bundle. Presumably, the studio will publish codes that reward you with multiple items – MVP and SVP animations, for example, or additional cosmetics – but for now, the only active code has just the one thing.
All Active Marvel Rivals codes
As of December 2024, NetEase only has one active Marvel Rivals code. It’s:
- nwarh4k3xqy (Armor Model 42 Iron man skin) – Expires on March 5, 2024
If you’ve heard chatter about the Marvel Rivals Iron Man code, that’s what this is.
Marvel Rivals expired codes
There are no expired codes yet, but we’ll lob them here once they pass their expiration date.
How to redeem Marvel Rivals codes
Copy the code above to your clipboard, or sear it into your memory, if you’re particularly good at remembering random strings of characters, and launch Marvel Rivals. Open the main menu by selecting the gear icon, or pressing “Escape” if you’re using a keyboard, and select the “Bundle Code” option. Enter your code, and select “use.” If it doesn’t work, make sure to double-check that you copied it correctly and didn’t accidentally include an extra space at the end.
If the code gave you a character skin, you can find it by entering the “Heroes” menu, selecting the hero the skin is for, and picking the “Cosmetics” option.