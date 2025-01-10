Marvel Rivals: How to trigger Recursive Destruction
Activating Marvel Rivals’ Recursive Destruction feature is the first challenge in the new Midnight Features mission list, but NetEase’s multiplayer game sort of forgot to explain how it works. Recursive Destruction uses another feature that Marvel Rivals doesn’t really bother with much, but if you want to get Midnight Features’ limited-time rewards, it’s worth fooling around with it for a few matches to start earning the first investigation’s good stuff.
Our Marvel Rivals Recursive Destruction guide points out where to find the right spots and how to complete the challenge.
Marvel Rivals Recursive Destruction points
As of the start of Marvel Rivals Season 1, Midtown is the only map with Recursive Destruction points. You can swap your mode from Quick Play to “Quick Play: Midtown” to guarantee the match takes place on the map, so make sure to do that before joining the queue.
The Recursive Destruction points that we’ve found so far are:
- The large rubble pile in Central Station
- The two damaged buildings at the second checkpoint
Marvel Rivals: How to trigger Recursive Destruction
Recursive Destruction is a new thing in Marvel Rivals that involves attacking specific locations on the Midtown map until you deal enough damage that the area changes form. You have to use Chrono Vision to identify Recursive Destruction spots – pressing “B” on your keyboard or right on your controller’s direction pad – which show up as red spots instead of the usual yellow. Attack the red area until it reverts to its normal form, and then do this two more times to complete the Midnight Features requirement.
That sounds simple, but Recursive Destruction comes with a caveat. Recursive Destruction areas only become available after the convoy reaches a checkpoint. For example, the giant pile of rubble from the collapsed walkway in Grand Central Station just shows up as a normal area until the convoy reaches the station, after which point you can activate Chrono Vision and do your thing.
It’s much easier to trigger Recursive Destruction if you’re on the attacking team, since the area becomes active once you reach the checkpoint, and you can deal with it immediately. Defender spawn points change once the attacking team reaches the checkpoint, which means – unless the convoy remains stalled at the checkpoint area – you’re having to ditch your team and go back to the old checkpoint just to trigger the effect.
Completing this mission rewards you with 100 Chronos tokens.