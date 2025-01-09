Marvel Rivals Season 1: start times and maintenance details
Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is being released on January 10, 2025, and NetEase Games has not only revealed the balance changes to heroes and team-up abilities as well as the new content that will be available with the update – we finally have exact start times for Season 1.
Before players can jump into Marvel Rivals Season 1, they’ll need to take a short break from the hero shooter, as the serves will be taken offline for maintenance ahead of the patch.
Find the Marvel Rivals Season 1 start times and server maintenance details below.
Marvel Rivals Season 1: server maintenance
The Marvel Rivals servers will go offline for maintenance on January 9, 2025, at 11pm PST. At that point, you will no longer be able to play the game until they’re back online. Learn what that means for your timezone below:
- January 9, 11pm PST
- January 10, 1am CST (Central)
- January 10, 2am EST
- January 10, 4am BRT
- January 10, 7am GMT
- January 10, 8am CET
- January 10, 12:30pm IST
- January 10, 3pm CST (China)
- January 10, 4pm KST/JST
- January 10, 6pm AEDT
- January 10, 8pm NZDT
Marvel Rivals Season 1: start times
Maintenance is scheduled to last two hours and ten minutes, after which the servers will go back online and you can start diving into Season 1’s content. There is always the possibility of delays due to unforeseen technical issues, but if everything goes according to plan, then Marvel Rivals Season 1 will be released in your timezone at the following time:
- January 10, 1:10am PST
- January 10, 3:10am CST (Central)
- January 10, 4:10am EST
- January 10, 6:10am BRT
- January 10, 9:10am GMT
- January 10, 10:10am CET
- January 10, 2:40pm IST
- January 10, 5:10pm CST (China)
- January 10, 6:10pm KST/JST
- January 10, 8:10pm AEDT
- January 10, 10:10pm NZDT
Keep in mind that you’ll need to download and install the update once the servers are back – you’ll only be able to play after that’s sorted.