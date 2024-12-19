All Marvel Rivals team-up abilities and the best team-ups to use
Marvel Rivals team-up abilities are the key to turning a difficult match in your favor, assuming you use the right one at the right time. These special skills activate when the right combination of characters is present on the same team, and while they’re all useful in some way, some are certainly more worthwhile than others.
Our Marvel Rivals team-up abilities guide lists every co-op skill available as of Season 0 and makes some recommendations for the best team-up abilities.
Marvel Rivals: What are team-up abilities?
Team-up abilities are special skills or passive bonuses that activate when a certain combination of characters is together in a team. Each ability has one hero that must be present to trigger the skill. For example, the Symbiote Bond team-up gives Spider-Man and Peni Parker an extra offensive ability, but only when Venom is on their team. If Venom and Spider-Man are together, Spidey gets the skill. If Spider-Man and Peni Parker are on a team without Venom, they don’t get anything.
The catalyst character typically gets nothing out of the deal, and in some cases, it means a little extra work for them. In Hulk and Wolverine’s team-up, for example, Hulk has to stay within sight of Wolverine, agree to start the move, and aim the toss before hurling him.
Some characters are part of multiple team-ups. Hulk has his Wolverine toss, but he can also passively buff Iron Man and Dr Strange’s skills as well. Coordinating all of these is rough if you’re playing solo with a team of strangers, but they’re worth bearing in mind if you see an ally change to a character whose team-up ability might help give your party an advantage.
All Marvel Rivals team-up abilities
Marvel Rivals has 15 team-up abilities as of Season 0. We’ve presented them where the first character listed is the one required to activate the ability.
Fastball Special
- Hulk | Wolverine
- Hulk throws Wolverine into a crowd of enemies (or a wall, if your aim is off)
Gamma Charge
- Hulk | Iron Man and Dr Strange
- Iron Man’s Armor Overdrive gives him a greater damage buff, and Strange’s Maelstrom of Madness deals more damage. These are passive buffs that remain as long as Hulk is in the party
Metallic Chaos
- Scarlet Witch | Magneto
- Scarlet Witch infuses Magneto with chaos power, which Magneto unleashes through his greatsword. It deals the same damage as his standard attack, but has much higher range
Planet X Pals
- Groot | Rocket Raccoon and Jeff the Land Shark
- Jeff and Rocket can ride on Groot’s shoulders, where they receive less damage
Ammo Overload
- Rocket Raccoon | Punisher and Winter Soldier
- Rocket Raccoon can place a device that grants Punisher and Winter Soldier infinite ammo and increased rate of fire
Guardian Revival
- Adam Warlock | Mantis and Star-Lord
- Mantis and Star-Lord can revive themselves after their HP reaches 0. This ability has a fairly long cooldown timer.
Atlas Bond
- Iron Fist | Luna Snow
- Luna can unleash an icy wave of chi energy that emanates outward. The wave heals allies it touches, while damaging, slowing, and knocking enemies back. Just bear in mind the reach is rather small+
Chilling Charisma
- Luna Snow | Namor and Jeff the Land Shark
- Namor and Jeff can activate an ice ability. Namor summons an ice octopus that slows enemies on hit, and Jeff launches icicles that explode into icy circles and slow enemies
Symbiote Bond
- Venom | Spider-Man and Peni Parker
- Spider-Man and Peni Parker can activate a burst of symbiote energy that damages nearby opponents
ESU Alumnus
- Spider-Man | Squirrel Girl
- Squirrel Girl can launch an acorn that explodes and ensnares enemies in a web. Mammal Bond’s cooldown reduction does not apply to this move
Lunar Force
- Cloak and Dagger | Moon Knight
- Cloak and Dagger imbue Moon Knight with energy that turns him invisible for a short time
Allied Agents
- Hawkeye | Black Widow
- Hawkeye lets Black Widow see afterimages of enemies, and if she hits those images, the enemy itself takes damage
Voltaic Union
- Thor | Storm and Captain America
- Thor infuses Captain America with thunder power, which increases his shield attacks, and gives Storm a lightning damage boost as well
Ragnarok Rebirth
- Hela | Loki and Thor
- When Hela defeats an enemy between the time when Loki or Thor are eliminated and the time they respawn, she can revive them. If they’re hale and hearty when she defeats an enemy, Thor and Loki get overhealth
Dimensional Shortcut
- Magik | Black Panther and Psylocke
- Black Panther and Psylocke can activate a portal that rewinds time – for them only – by a few seconds and grants overhealth based on how much health they’ve lost at the time. If they’re at full health, they get no overhealth
Marvel Rivals: Best team-up abilities
Any team-up ability can make a sizeable difference during a tough match, but these have the most utility.
- Ragnarok Rebirth
- Guardian Revival
- Ammo Overload
- Lunar Force
- Gamma Charge
Loki and Thor are a bit mid on their own, but reviving them in the middle of a battle disrupts enemy plans and saves them having to lumber back across the battlefield. Guardian Revival lets you play a bit loose and free with Star-Lord or Mantis, at least until you use your free revive, and Ammo Overload means that, if Punisher or Winter Soldier stay close, they can demolish anything nearby.
Moon Knight is dangerous enough without any help, so the added bonus of going invisible makes him even more useful. Dr Strange and Iron Man are pretty strong in the right circumstances, and Hulk’s passive buffs make it easier to take advantage of those circumstances.