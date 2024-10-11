Video Games

Metaphor: ReFantazio A Noble's Legacy – Fishmonger and merchant locations

Where to find the Fishmonger in Grand Trad for the A Noble's Legacy quest in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Strohl
A Noble’s Legacy is a short and simple quest in Metaphor: ReFantazio, but one little part of it can catch people out. This quest is required to progress Strohl’s follower story and deepen your bond, so you’ll want to do it as soon as possible. The good news is, that completing it doesn’t cost any time, but it requires you to find a couple of people that are easy to miss.

We’ll explain how to complete A Noble’s Legacy, helping you find the fishmonger and merchant you need to locate on the streets of Grand Trad.

Where to find the fishmonger

Metaphor: Refantazio screenshot. The fishmonger in Grand Trad's location, as the protagonist find him.
First, you’ll be tasked with finding a fishmonger with a stall on the market outside of the Grand Cathedral in Grand Trad. If you’ve been running around unable to find it don’t worry. As you can see from the screenshot above, you can find the fishmonger along the western edge of the market in this section of the map.

All you need to do is get close enough to the fishmonger and you’ll be automatically pulled into a conversation with him, in which he will point you to a nearby merchant, who you must talk to next.

Where to find the merchant

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot. Grand Trad merchant location in front of the city market.
The Capital Merchant is a much easier NPC to find. They’re at the northern edge of the market, directly across the road from the guard that lets you view Coronation Rock, as shown in the screenshot above. The only difference here is you won’t automatically enter a conversation, you’ll need to actively talk to him, and doing so requires an Imagination 3 skill check.

Succeed and you’ll move on to the final part of the quest, which is just returning to Strohl and talking to him to get his next bond scene. If you want to make the most of that, check out our guide for all follower conversation answers in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

