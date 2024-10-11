Metaphor: ReFantazio – How to unlock every Archetype and their skills
When crafting a team in Metaphor: ReFantazio the main thing you need to focus on is what Archetype each member of the team is going to use, and what skills they're going to inherit from other Archetypes. With 47 different ones to choose from across 14 lineages, the choices can be a bit overwhelming, especially as you can't tell from the get-go which lineages will lead to the most powerful skills.
To help you out, we've put together this list of every Archetype in the game, explaining how you unlock them, and showing what all their skills are so you can more easily plan ahead. If you want to know which ones we like the most though, you'll need to check out our best Archetype tier list to get a full rundown.
Seeker
Seeker is the protagonist’s main archetype and it’s unlocked through the story once you start your bond with More. There are three archetypes in its lineage, and it uses a mix of magic Wind attacks and healing.
Seeker
Requirements
- Start bond with More
- 375 Mag
Skills
- Chase Support: [Hero Passive] Makes support attacks from your comrades happen more easily in overworld combat.
- Cyc: Deals weak Wind damage to one enemy.
- Dei: Weak HP recovery for one ally.
- Tarukaja: Increases one ally’s Attack for 3 turns.
- Sweeping Slash: Deals weak physical Slash damage to one enemy.
- Cyclo: Deals medium magic Wind damage to one enemy.
- Tetrabreak: Negates one enemy’s Repel Physical skill
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistance: Wind
Magic Seeker
Requirements
- Bond with More rank 3
- Seeker rank 20
- 6k Mag
Skills
- Chase Support: [Hero Passive] Makes support attacks from your comrades happen more easily in overworld combat.
- Cyclo: Deals medium magic Wind damage to one enemy.
- Tarukaja: Increases one ally’s Attack for 3 turns.
- Deiama: Medium HP recovery for one ally.
- Wind Dodge: [Passive] Increases Evasion against Wind attacks.
- Cyclone: Deals heavy magic Wind damage to one enemy.
- Vitalja: Increases Attack/Defense for one ally by two ranks for 3 turns.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistance: Wind
Soul Hacker
Requirements
- Bond with More level 7
- Magic Seeker rank 20
- 16.5k Mag
Skills
- Chase Support: [Hero Passive] Makes support attacks from your comrades happen more easily in overworld combat.
- Void Wave: Deals heavy magic Wind damage to one enemy. Decreases their Attack for 3 turns.
- Seeker’s Gale: Deals heavy Wind damage to all enemies. Recovers MP for each hit.
- Deiamahan: Heavy HP recovery for one ally.
- Adventurer’s Curiosity: Increases Critical Rate for all allies for 3 turns.
- Seeker’s Flame: Deals heavy magic Fire damage to all enemies. Recovers MP for each hit.
- Heat Riser: Increases Attack/Defense/Hit/Evasion for one ally for 3 turns.
- Emerald Vortex: Deals extreme magic Wind damage to all enemies. Ignores resistances.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Fire
- Resistance: Wind, Dark
Prince
Requirements
- Unlocked as part of the story.
- Protagonist only.
Skills
- Cooperative Chase: [Hero Passive] Support attacks from comrades happen more easily, and enemies are stunned more easily, in overworld combat.
- Heroic Slash: Deals heavy physical Slash damage to one enemy. Damage boosted against human-type monsters.
- Hero’s Proving: Increases caster’s Attack/Defense/Hit/Evasion by three ranks for 3 turns.
- Radiance: Deals heavy magic Light damage to all enemies.
- Morale Boost: [Hero Passive] Recovers HP and MP each time a support attack lands in overworld combat.
- Hero’s Cry: Adds four Turn Icons. (Can only be used once per battle.)
- Resist All: [Passive] Resists all affinity damage other than Almighty.
- Royal Slash: Deals extreme physical Almighty damage to one enemy. Damage boosted against human-type monsters.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: None
- Resistance: Slash, Pierce, Strike, Fire, Ice, Electric, Wind, Light, Dark
Warrior
Warrior is the archetype of Strohl, and can be used after Strohl is awakened. It’s an offensive archetype with a strong focus on Slash damage.
Warrior
Requirements
- Start bond with Strohl
- 375 mag
Skills
- Diagonal Slash: Deals weak physical Slash damage to one enemy.
- Heat Up: [Passive] Increases physical skill Attack by 10%. Attack increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
- Slicer: Deals weak physical Slash damage to one enemy 2-4 times.
- Critical Strike: Low Hit Rate, but all hits deal critical physical Slash damage.
- Slash Boost: [Passive] Increases Slash Attack by 20%
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Wind
- Resistance: Fire
Swordmaster
Requirements
- Bond with Strohl rank 3
- Warrior rank 20
- 6k Mag
Skills
- Round Slash: Deals weak physical Slash damage to all enemies.
- Slash Dodge: [Passive] Increases Evasion against Slash attacks.
- Rising Slash: Deals medium physical Slash damage to all enemies.
- Raging Edge: Deals heavy physical Slash damage to all enemies.
- Martial Lore: [Passive] Increases basic attacks power by 50%
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Wind
- Resistance: Fire, Light
Samurai
Requirements
- Bond with Strohl rank 6
- Swordmaster rank 20
- General rank 10
- 16.5k mag
Skills
- Giant Slice: Deals medium physical Slash damage to one enemy.
- Thunder Blade: Deals heavy physical Electric damage to all enemies.
- Attack Lore: [Passive] Automatically increases wielder’s Attack at the start of battle.
- Concentrate: Increases caster Attack by three ranks for 3 turns.
- Unwavering Blade: Increases caster’s Hit/Evasion by three ranks for 3 turns.
- Regenerate 3: [Passive] Recovers significant HP every turn.
- Sturdy Stance: [Passive] Halves damage, but renders caster unable to dodge.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Wind
- Resistance: Fire, Light
Royal Warrior
Requirements
- Bond with Strohl rank 8
- Samurai rank 20
- Warlord rank 20
- 30k Mag
- Strohl only
Skills
- Vorpal Blade: Deals extreme physical Slash damage to all enemies. Decreases their Attack for 3 turns.
- Unwavering Blade: Increases caster’s Hit/Evasion by three ranks for 3 turns.
- Concentrate: Increases caster Attack by three ranks for 3 turns.
- Martial Lore: [Passive] Increases basic attacks power by 50%
- Brave Blade: Deals heavy physical Slash damage to one enemy. High Critical Rate.
- Slash Surge: [Passive] Increases Slash Attack by 30%
- Hassou Tobi: Deals weak physical Slash damage to all enemies 8 times.
- Noble Warrior’s Soul: [Passive] If wielder defeats an enemy with a physical attack no Turn Icon is lost.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Wind
- Resistance: Fire, Light
Mage
Mage is the archetype associated with your fairy companion Gallica, and as the same suggests, it focuses on magic attacks. Archetypes in this lineage use Fire-, Ice-, Electric-type attacks to deal damage to multiple weaknesses.
Mage
Requirements
- Start bond with Gallica
- 375 Mag
Skills
- Bot: Deals weak magic Fire damage to one enemy.
- Blizz: Deals weak magic Ice damage to one enemy.
- Kande: Deals weak magic Electric damage to one enemy.
- Magic Font: [Passive] Raises max MP by 15%
- Magic Circle: [Passive] Increases magic skill Attack by 10%. Attack increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Pierce
- Resistance: Ice
Wizard
Requirements
- Bond with Gallica rank 3
- Mage rank 20
- 6k Mag
Skills
- Botra: Deals medium magic Fire damage to one enemy.
- Blizza: Deals medium magic Ice damage to one enemy.
- Kandera: Deals medium magic Electric damage to one enemy.
- Shield Blessing: [Passive] While Attack/Defense or Hit/Evasion are buffed, recover a significant amount of MP every turn.
- Arcane Unity: [Passive] Increases strength and Hit Rate of Synthesis.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Pierce
- Resistance: Ice, Wind
Warlock
Requirements
- Bond with Gallica rank 8
- Wizard rank 20
- Assassin rank 10
- 16.5k Mag
Skills
- Mudodyne: Deals heavy Dark damage to one enemy.
- Makarabreak: Negates one enemy’s Repel Magic skill.
- Hyper: Greatly increases caster’s magic attack damage once per battle.
- Magic Reversion: [Passive] Recovers MP after defeating an enemy.
- Magic Vessel: Raises Max MP by 30%
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Pierce
- Resistance: Light, Dark
Elemental Master
Requirements
- Bond with Gallica rank 8
- Wizard rank 20
- 16.5 Mag
Skills
- Boatona: Deals heavy Fire damage to one enemy.
- Blizzaton: Deals heavy Ice damage to one enemy.
- Kandeon: Deals heavy Electric damage to one enemy.
- Magic Link: [Passive] Halves MP cost of Synthesis. (Only applies to Synthesis that consume MP)
- Magic Boost: [Passive] Increases magic skill Attack by 15%.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Pierce
- Resistance: Fire, Ice, Electric, Wind
Knight
Knight is the archetype lineage of Hulkenberg, and focuses primarily on defensive powers. It’s very flexible and can force enemies to target it, which can take advantage of blocking and dodging.
Knight
Requirements
- Start bond with Hulkenberg
- 750 Mag
Skills
- Knight’s Proclamation: Draws enemy attention and takes attacks for allies for 1 turn. (Certain attacks defy this effect.)
- Noble Resolve: [Passive] Halves damage taken when ambushed.
- First Aid: Weak HP recovery for one ally. (Can only be used from the main menu.)
- Ironclad Bond: [Passive] Increases Defence by 10%. Defence increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
- Guard Lore: [Passive] Automatically increases wielder’s Defence at the start of battle.
- Shield Arts: Deals weak physical Strike damage to one enemy. Decreases their Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Electric
- Resistance: Light, Slash
Magic Knight
Requirements
- Bond with Hulkenberg rank 3
- Knight rank 20
- Mage rank 10
- 6,750 Mag
Skills
- Knight’s Proclamation: Draws enemy attention and takes attacks for allies for 1 turn. (Certain attacks defy this effect.)
- Rakukaja: Increases one ally’s Defence for 3 turns.
- Mediline: Weak HP recovery for all allies in the same row.
- Heavy Rush: Deals medium physical Pierce damage to one enemy.
- Dark Dodge: [Passive] Increases Evasion against Dark attacks.
- Tetrakarn: Raises a barrier that repels one Slash/Pierce/Strike attack for one ally.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Electric
- Resistance: Light, Slash
Dark Knight
Requirements
- Bond with Hulkenberg rank 7
- Magic Knight rank 20
- Wizard rank 10
- 18,750 Mag
Skills
- Heavy Rush: Deals medium physical Pierce damage to one enemy.
- Magic Counter: [Passive] Has a 15% chance of repelling Fire/Ice/Electric/Wind/Light/Dark damage.
- Mad Rush: Deals heavy physical Pierce damage to one enemy.
- Flawless: [Passive] Automatically increases wielder’s Attack/Defence/Hit/Evasion at the start of battle.
- Pierce Boost: [Passive] Increases Piece Attack by 20%.
- Instant Recovery: [Passive] Ensures status ailments are automatically cured in 1 turn.
- Thunderstrike Thrust: Deals medium physical Electric damage to one enemy. Lowers their Defence for 3 turns.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Electric
- Resistance: Light, Dark, Slash
Paladin
Requirements
- Bond with Hulkenberg rank 7
- Magic Knight rank 20
- 18,750 Mag
Skills
- Holy Knight’s Proclamation: Guards, drawing enemy attention and taking attacks for allies for 1 turn. (Certain attacks defy this effect.)
- Knight’s Defence: Increases caster’s Defence by three ranks for 3 turns.
- Protect Guard: Raises a barrier that nullifies one Slash/Pierce/Strike attack for one ally.
- Counter: [Passive] Has a 15% chance of repelling Slash/Pierce/Strike damage.
- Emergency Aid: Weak HP recovery for all allies. (Can only be used from the main menu.)
- Holy Knight’s Works: Recovers a medium amount of HP and removes debuff effects.
- Revitalise 3: [Passive] Recovers significant MP every turn.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Electric
- Resistance: Light, Slash
Royal Knight
Requirements
- Bond with Hulkenberg rank 8
- Paladin rank 20
- Dark Knight rank 15
- Elemental Master rank 15
- 30k Mag
- Hulkenberg only
Skills
- Holy Knight’s Proclamation: Guards, drawing enemy attention and taking attacks for allies for 1 turn. (Certain attacks defy this effect.)
- Instant Recovery: [Passive] Ensure status ailments are automatically cured in 1 turn.
- Thunderstrike Thrust: Deals medium physical Electric damage to one enemy. Lowers their Defence for 3 turns.
- Mad Rush: Deals heavy physical Pierce damage to one enemy.
- Omni-Guard: Raises a barrier that nullifies one non-Almighty attack for one ally.
- Pierce Surge: [Passive] Increases Pierce Attack by 30%.
- Omni-Counter: [Passive] Has a 15% chance of repelling non-Almighty damage.
- Noble Knight’s Soul: [Passive] Adds one Turn Icon on the turn after a Proclamation skill is used. (Does not apply if caster is incapacitated)
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Electric
- Resistance: Light, Slash
- Repels: Wind
Brawler
Brawler is Catherina’s archetype and it’s high risk/ high reward, where you need to balance your HP carefully to get the most out of it. While difficult to use, you can pull off devastating damage if you play it properly.
Brawler
Requirements
- Start rank with Catherina
- 900 Mag
Skills
- Perfect Punch: Deals weak physical Strike damage to one enemy. Power proportional to caster’s remaining HP.
- Diligent Discipline: [Passive] Increases critical hit rate by 5%. Boost increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
- Skull Cracker: Deals weak physical Strike damage to one enemy. May inflict Forget.
- Strike Dodge: [Passive] Increases evasion against Strike attacks.
- Battle Cry: Increases caster’s Attack and Defence for 3 turns.
- Health Font: [Passive] Raises max HP by 15%.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistance: Strike
Pugilist
Requirements
- Bond with Catherina rank 3
- Brawler level 20
- 6.9k Mag
Skills
- Crushing Fist: Deals medium physical Strike damage to one enemy. Power proportional to caster’s remaining HP.
- High Voltage: [Passive] Increases critical hit rate when knocking out an enemy and beginning Squad Battle.
- Power Thrust: Deals medium physical Pierce damage to one enemy. Lowers their Defence for 3 turns.
- Spirit of Adversity: [Passive] Increases critical hit rate when wielder is mortally wounded.
- Strike Boost: [Passive] Increases Strike Attack by 20%.
- Dodge Master: [Passive] Enemies cannot critically hit wielder.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistance: Strike
Martial Artist
Requirements
- Bond with Catherina rank 8
- Pugilist rank 20
- 20,625 Mag
Skills
- Spiral Fist: Deals heavy physical Strike damage to one enemy. Power proportional to caster’s remaining HP. Removes buffs.
- Meditation: Recovers a small amount of HP to caster and cures Burn and Frostbite status.
- Hell Thrust: Deals heavy physical Pierce damage to one enemy. Lowers their Defence for 3 turns.
- Undisturbed Serenity: Recovers a medium amount of HP for caster and cures the Poison or Hex status.
- Unyielding Blood: [Passive] Allows one ally to endure one fatal attack restoring them to full HP, once per battle.
- Battle Master: [Passive] Prevents Poison, Malady, Paralysis, Hex, Burn, and Frostbite.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistance: Strike
Healer
Maria’s archetype is the Healer, and as the name suggests the focus is on healing magic with some Light magic attacks thrown in. It’s one of the more valuable and versatile archetypes, so you’ll need at least one party member to invest in it.
Healer
Requirements
- Start bond with Maria
- 750 Mag
Skills
- Hama: Deals weak magic Light damage to one enemy.
- Medi: Weak HP recovery for all allies.
- Patra: Cures status ailment for one ally.
- Light Dodge: [Passive] Increases Evasion against Light attacks.
- Dekunda: Removes all debuff effects from all allies.
- Healer’s Insight: [Passive] Recovers medium HP every turn. Heals more if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Strike, Dark
- Resistance: Light
Cleric
Requirements
- Bond with Maria rank 3
- Healer rank 20
- 6,750 Mag
Skills
- Hamaon: Deals medium magic Light damage to one enemy.
- Medica: Medium HP recovery for all allies.
- Recarm: Revives one ally from KO with 50% HP.
- Rydinei: One ally recovers 10% of their HP each turn for 3 turns.
- Godly Blessing: [Passive] Increases the effects of recovery magic by 1.5x.
- Samarecarm: Revives one ally from KO with full HP.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Strike, Dark
- Resistance: Light
Saviour
Requirements
- Bond with Maria rank 8
- Cleric rank 20
- 18,750 Mag
Skills
- Hamadyne: Deals heavy magic Light damage to one enemy.
- Medicall: Heavy HP recovery for all allies.
- Pen Patra: Cures status ailments
- Exorcist Light: Deals extreme magic Light damage to one enemy.
- Patrecarm: Allows one ally to endure one fatal attack with 1 HP once per battle.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Dark
- Resistance: Light
Merchant
Brigitta embodies the Merchant archetype, which can be one of the strongest late in the game. It uses money instead of MP for its attacks allowing you to hit repeatedly. Its attacks also deal Almighty damage, so nothing can block them. Almighty attacks can’t hit an enemy’s weakness, to counter this Merchant’s attacks have a high chance of landing a critical hit, giving you another Turn Icon.
Merchant
Requirements
- Start bond with Brigitta
- 1,875 Mag
Skills
- Gold Attack: Deals weak physical Almighty damage to one enemy. High Critical Rate.
- Lucky Find: [Passive] Increase likelihood of receiving items after battle by 20%.
- Trader’s Summit: [Passive] Increases effects of consumables by 1.2x. Increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
- Fire Dodge: [Passive] Increases Evasion against Fire attacks.
- Debt Collection: Steals MAG from one enemy.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Fire, Light
- Resistance: None
Tycoon
Requirements
- Bond with Brigitta rank 8
- Merchant rank 20
- Commander rank 10
Skills
- Gold Rush: Deals heavy physical Almighty damage with a high Critical Rate to one enemy.
- Lucky Find: [Passive] Increases likelihood of receiving items after battles by 20%.
- Item Connoisseur: [Passive] Multiplies effects of consumables by 2.
- Luckier Find: [Passive] Increases likelihood of receiving rare items after battles by 20%.
- Critical Trade: [Passive] Doubles chance of dealing a critical hit to an enemy.
- Almighty Boost: [Passive] Increases Almighty Attack by 20%.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Fire, Light
- Resistance: None
Gunner
Neuras’ archetype, Gunner, focuses on dealing physical damage from the safety of the back row. Many of the attacks in this archetype can also land status effects, making it useful in dungeons, but not so much against late-game bosses.
Gunner
Requirements
- Start bond with Neuras
- 1,350 Mag
Skills
- Sleep Shot: Only usable from the back row. Deals weak physical Pierce damage to one enemy. May inflict Sleep.
- Poison Shot: Only usable from the back row. Deals weak physical Pierce damage to one enemy. May inflict Poison.
- Sukukaja: Increases one ally’s Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
- Aim Support: [Passive] Increases Hit Rate by 10%. Boost increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
- Hex Shot: Only usable from the back row. Deals weak physical Pierce damage to one enemy. May inflict Hex.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Slash
- Resistance: Electric
Sniper
Requirements
- Bond with Neuras rank 3
- Gunner rank 20
- Seeker rank 10
- 9k Mag
Skills
- Myriad Shots: Only usable from the back row. Deals weak physical Pierce damage to all enemies.
- Wild Salvo: Only usable from the back row. Deals weak physical Pierce damage to all enemies 2-3 times.
- Pierce Dodge: [Passive] Increases Evasion against Pierce attacks.
- Harvest: [Passive] Recovers HP after defeating an enemy.
- Smashing Salvo: Only usable from the back row. Deals heavy physical Pierce damage to one enemy. Decreases their Defence for 3 turns.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Slash
- Resistance: Electric
Dragoon
Requirements
- Bond with Neuras rank 8
- Sniper rank 20
- Magic Knight rank 10
- 27k Mag
Skills
- Wild Salvo: Only usable from the back row. Deals weak physical Pierce damage to all enemies 2-3 times.
- Feather Dragoonshot: Only usable from the back row. Deals medium magic Electric damage to all enemies 1-3 times.
- Redfeather Dragoonshot: Only usable from the back row. Deals medium magic Fire damage to all enemies 1-3 times.
- Bluefeather Dragoonshot: Only usable from the back row. Deals medium magic Ice damage to all enemies 1-3 times.
- Long-Range Boost: [Passive] While in the back row increases Attack of all skills by 10%.
- Unshaken Will: [Passive] Prevents Charm, Daze, Forget, Sleep and Rage.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Slash
- Resistance: Electric
Faker
Faker is Alonzo’s archetype and is the ultimate support piece. It specialises in debuffing the enemy. However, if you want to deal damage, you’ll need to inherit those skills from another archetype.
Faker
Requirements
- Start bond with Alonzo
- 1,875 Mag
Skills
- Faker’s Roguery: Chance of inflicting Forget on one enemy. Turn Icons added or removed at random.
- Tarunda: Decreases one enemy’s Attack for 3 turns.
- Sukunda: Decreases one enemy’s Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
- Rakunda: Decreases one enemy’s Defence for 3 turns.
- Dekaja: Removes all buff effects on all enemies.
- Makarakarn: Raises a barrier that repels an elemental attack for one ally.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Pierce, Wind
- Resistance: None
Trickster
Requirements
- Bond with Alonzo rank 8
- Faker rank 20
- 24k Mag
Skills
- Faker’s Roguery: Chance of inflicting Forget on one enemy. Turn Icons added or removed at random.
- Vidyartha: Decreases Attack/Defence for one enemy by two ranks for 3 turns.
- Gift MP: Transfer MP to one ally.
- Pain-in-the-Box: May inflict Daze on all enemies.
- Debilitate: Decreases one enemy’s Attack/Defence/Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
- Lucky Slash: Deals unpredictable physical Slash damage to one enemy.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Pierce, Wind
- Resistance: None
Thief
Heismay’s archetype is based around high agility, increasing the chance of stealing from the enemy to faster you are. In terms of damage it's focused on Dark magic.
Thief
Requirements
- Start bond with Heismay
- 1,125 Mag
Skills
- Dark Sword: Deals weak physical Slash damage to one enemy. May inflict Forget.
- Steal: Steals a rare item from one enemy. (The higher your Agility, the higher your success rate.)
- Mudo: Deals weak magic Dark damage to one enemy.
- Plunder Life: Drains HP from one enemy to restore your own.
- Plunder Magic: Drains MP from one enemy to restore your own.
- Mudoon: Deals medium magic Dark damage to one enemy.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Electric
- Resistance: Dark
Assassin
Requirements
- Bond with Heismay rank 3
- Thief rank 20
- 7.5k Mag
Skills
- Lurking Nightblade: Deals medium physical Dark damage to one enemy. Decreases their Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
- Steal: Steals a rare item from one enemy. (The higher your Agility, the higher your success rate.)
- Curse Chant: May inflict Hex on all enemies.
- Assassinate: Deals heavy physical Dark damage to one enemy. May one-hit kill target.
- Shadow Dwellers: [Passive] Increases Evasion by 5% Boost. Increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
- Electric Dodge: [Passive] Increases Evasion against Electric attacks.
- Illusive Dream: Deals weak physical Slash damage to one enemy 1-3 times. Absorbs MP. May one-hit kill target.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Electric
- Resistance: Dark
Ninja
Requirements
- Bond with Heismay rank 7
- Assassin rank 20
- Sniper rank 10
- 22.5k Mag
Skills
- Hazy Moon Nightblade: Deals medium physical Slash damage to all enemies. Any enemies with ailments are hit as though weak to this skill.
- Steal: Steals a rare item from one enemy. (The higher your Agility, the higher your success rate.)
- Agitator’s Art: May inflict Rage on all enemies.
- Adamant Nightblade: Deals heavy physical Dark damage to one enemy. Decreases their Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
- Quick-Change Arts: Nullifies one Slash/Pierce/Strike attack for caster.
- Agility Lore: [Passive] Automatically increases wielder’s Hit/Evasion at the start of battle.
- Third Eye: [Passive] When attacked, halves attacking enemy’s Hit Rate.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Electric
- Resistance: Dark
Royal Thief
Requirements
- Bond with Heismay rank 8
- Ninja rank 20
- Dragoon rank 15
- Tycoon rank 15
- 30k Mag
- Heismay only
Skills
- Adamant Nightblade: Deals heavy physical Dark damage to one enemy. Decreases their Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
- Illusive Dream: Deals weak physical Slash damage to one enemy 1-3 times. Absorbs MP. May one-hit kill target.
- Quick-Change Arts: Nullifies one Slash/Pierce/Strike attack for caster.
- Third Eye: [Passive] When attacked, halves attacking enemy’s Hit Rate
- Plunder: High chance of stealing a rare item from one enemy. (Higher Agility = higher success rate)
- Haste Lore: [Passive] Greatly increases wielder’s Hit/Evasion at the start of battle.
- Plasma Nightblade: Deals heavy physical Slash damage to all enemies. May one-hit kill targets.
- Noble Thief’s Soul: [Passive] Depletes all of an enemy’s Turn Icons if their attack is dodged.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Electric
- Resistance: Dark
Commander
Bardon’s archetype is a great all-rounder with some of the best moves in the game. Commander Archetypes can boost allies, debuff enemies, create weaknesses, add statuses and deal damage.
Commander
Requirements
- Start bond with Bardon
- 2,250 Mag
Skills
- Marakukaja: Increases all allies’ Defence for 3 turns.
- Rebellion: Increases Critical Rate for one ally for 3 turns.
- Fiery Strike: Deals medium physical Fire damage to one enemy. May inflict Burn.
- Formation of Vigor: Moves all allies to the front row and increases their Attack by two ranks for 3 turns.
- Flame Vanguard: Deals medium magic Fire damage to all enemies. May inflict Burn.
- Heartbreak Strategem: Negates one enemy’s Repel Magic and Repel Physical skills.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Strike
- Resistance: Pierce
General
Requirements
- Bond with Bardon rank 3
- Commander rank 20
- 9,750 Mag
Skills
- Matarukaja: Increases all allies’ Attack for 3 turns.
- Icy Strike: Deals medium physical Ice damage to one enemy. May inflict Frostbite.
- Ice Dodge: [Passive] Increase Evasion against Ice attacks.
- Shelter Formation: Moves all allies to the back row and increases their Defence by two ranks for 3 turns.
- Megido: Deals medium magic Almighty damage to all enemies.
- Frigid Fortress Tactic: Deals heavy magic Ice damage to one enemy. Inflicts one-time weakness to Ice.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Strike
- Resistance: Pierce
Warlord
Requirements
- Bond with Bardon rank 8
- General rank 20
- 27k Mag
Skills
- Formation of Vigor: Moves all allies to the front row and increases their Attack by two ranks for 3 turns.
- Shelter Formation: Moves all allies to the back row and increases their Defence by two ranks for 3 turns.
- Imposing Aura: Deals heavy magic Wind damage to all enemies. May inflict Daze.
- Masukukaja: Increases all allies Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
- Back Boost: [Passive] While in the back row increases magic skill Attack for all back row allies by 10%.
- Front Boost: [Passive] While in the front row increases physical skill Attack for all front row allies by 10%.
- Megidola: Deals Heavy magic Almighty damage to all enemies.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Strike
- Resistance: Pierce
Masked Dancer
Junah’s archetype deals strong magic Fire damage and focuses on creating weaknesses so your other teammates can gain turns.
Masked Dancer
Requirements
- Start bond with Junah
- Mage rank 15
- Thief rank 10
- 8,250 Mag
Skills
- Infernal Vortex: Deals medium magic Fire damage to one enemy. May inflict Burn.
- Art of Dance: [Passive] Increases success rate of skills that inflict status ailments.
- Masked Revelry: [Passive] Recovers a medium amount of caster’s MP every turn. Restores more if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
- Crimson Flame: Deals heavy magic Fire damage to all enemies.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Electric
- Resistance: Ice
Persona Master
Requirements
- Bond with Junah rank 6
- Masked Dancer rank 20
- Faker rank 10
- 28.5k Mag
Skills
- Thunderhead Dance: Inflicts one enemy with one-time weakness to Electric. Ignores resistances.
- Dance of Verdure: Inflicts one enemy with a one-time weakness to Wind. Ignores resistances.
- Dance of Purgelight: Inflicts one enemy with a one-time weakness to Light. Ignores resistances.
- Ruin’s Flameflower: Deals heavy magic Fire damage to all enemies. Removes targets buff effects.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Electric
- Resistance: Ice
Royal Masked Dancer
Requirements
- Bond with Junah rank 8
- Persona Master rank 20
- Trickster rank 20
- 30k Mag
- Junah only
Skills
- Ruin’s Flameflower: Deals heavy magic Fire damage to all enemies. Removes targets buff effects.
- Hellfire Dance: Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Fire. Ignores resistances.
- Ice-Blue Dance: Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to ice. Ignores resistances.
- Magic Surge: [Passive] Increases magic skill Attack by 25%.
- Noble Dancer’s Soul: [Passive] Prevents Turn Icons loss when an enemy is defeated using Fire/Ice/Electric/Wind/Light/Dark or Almighty magic.
- Weakness: Electric
- Resistance: Ice
Summoner
Unlike other Lineages, Eupha’s archetype relies on crafting summons in Akademia. However, if you have the right materials, these are some of the strongest attacks in the game. These summons are not inheritable even across archetypes of the same lineage.
Summoner
Requirements
- Start bond with Eupha
- Seeker rank 15
- Faker rank 10
- 8,250 Mag
Skills
- Summon Eagle Lion: Deals heavy magic Wind damage to all enemies. Lowers their Attack for 3 turns.
- Summon Noctiluca: Cures ally’s status ailments and grants 10% HP recovery for the next 3 turns.
- Summon Gargoyle: Deals heavy magic Fire damage to one enemy. May inflict Burn.
- Summon Cockatrice: Deals medium magic Dark damage to all enemies. May inflict Poison.
- Summon Duskbone Knight: Deals heavy physical Slash damage to all enemies.
- Summon Goblin King: Low Hit Rate, but all deal critical physical Slash damage.
- Summon Lava Beast: Deals medium magic Almighty damage to all enemies
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistance: Dark
Devil Summoner
Requirements
- Bond with Eunah rank 6
- Summoner rank 20
- Magic Seeker rank 10
- 28.5k Mag
Skills
- Summon Fairy: Deals medium magic Ice damage to all enemies.
- Summon Night: Deals heavy magic Ice damage to all enemies. Ignores resistances. May inflict Frostbite.
- Summon Beast: Deals heavy magic Fire damage to one enemy. May inflict Burn.
- Summon Wilder: Deak medium Electric damage to all enemies
- Summon Fallen: Raise a barrier that repels one Slash/Pierce/Stike attack for one ally
- Summon Genma: Deals heavy physical Pierce damage to one enemy. Lowers their Defence for 3 turns.
- Summon Megami: Full restores HP to one ally
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistance: Dark
Royal Summoner
Requirements
- Bond with Eunah rank 8
- Devil Summoner rank 20
- Soul Hacker rank 20
- 30k Mag
- Eupha only
Skills
- Summon Undead King: Deals severe magic Dark damage to one enemy. May one-hit kill target.
- Summon Dragon God: Deals severe magic Fire damage to all enemies and removes buff effects.
- Summon Kishin: Deals 2-4 medium magic Electric attack to one enemy.
- Summon Deity: Deals extreme magic Light damage to all enemies. May inflict Daze.
- Summon Fairy (Modified): Deals heavy magic Ice damage to all enemies. High chance of inflicting Frostbite.
- Summon Harvest God: Revives any allies from KO and restores all to full HP.
- Summon Dragon God (Modified): Deals extreme magic Fire damage to all enemies. Decreases their Attack/Defence for 3 turns.
- Noble Summoner’s Soul: If wielder defeats an enemy with a summoning magic, no Turn Icons are lost.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Ice
- Resistance: Dark
Berserker
As you might imagine from the big ax, Basilio’s archetype is all about dealing huge amounts of Strike damage. It works best with three supporters who all boost Basilio to deal one-hit knockouts.
Berserker
Requirements
- Start bond with Basilio
- Warrior rank 10
- Brawler rank 10
- Knight rank 10
- 12k Mag
Skills
- Slam Strike: Deals medium physical Strike damage to one enemy.
- Charge: Greatly increases caster’s physical attack damage once per battle.
- Slam Shatter: Deals medium physical Strike damage to all enemies.
- Sense of Kinship: [Passive] Increases Attack by 10%. Attack increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
- War Cry: Decreases Attack/Defence of all enemies for 3 turns.
- Frenzy: Deals heavy physical Strike damage to all enemies 1-3 times.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Light, Dark
- Resistance: Slash, Pierce, Strike
Destroyer
Requirements
- Bond with Basilio rank 6
- Berserker rank 20
- 38k Mag
Skills
- Powerful Pulveriser: Deals heavy physical Strike damage to one enemy.
- Stormbreaker Axe: Deals medium physical Electric damage to one enemy. Also removes buff effects.
- Windbreaker: Deals medium physical Wind damage to one enemy. Lowers their Defence for 3 turns.
- Revenge Seeker: [Passive] While in the front row, increases damage of all skills proportional to HP lost.
- Health Vessel: [Passive] Raises HP by 30%.
- Radiant Crusher: Deals Heavy physical Light damage to one enemy. Ignores resistances.
- Short-Range Boost: [Passive] While in the front row, increases Attack of all allies by 10%.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Light, Dark
- Resistance: Slash, Pierce, Strike
Royal Berserker
Requirements
- Bond with Basilio rank 8
- Destroyer rank 20
- Martial Artist rank 20
- 30k Mag
- Basilio only
Skills
- Wanton Destruction: Deals extreme physical Strike damage to one enemy. Inflicts a one-time weakness to Strike.
- Charge: Greatly increases caster’s physical attack damage once per battle.
- Stormbreaker Axe: Deals medium physical Electric damage to one enemy. Also removes buff effects.
- Health Vessel: [Passive] Raises HP by 30%.
- Peerless War Cry: Decreases Attack/Defence for all enemies by 2 ranks for 3 turns.
- Systematic Destruction: Deals extreme physical Strike damage to one enemy. Ignores resistances.
- Strike Surge: [Passive] Increases Strike Attack by 30%.
- Nobel Berseker’s Soul: [Passive] If wielder lands a critical hit with a physical attack, no Turn Icon is lost.
Weaknesses/Resistances
- Weakness: Light, Dark
- Resistance: Slash, Pierce, Strike