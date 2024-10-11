Video Games

Metaphor: ReFantazio has multiple bad endings, here's how to avoid them

There are a few different spots in Metaphor: ReFantazio where you can stray from your destiny and get a bad ending, so we've listed all of them

Ryan Woodrow

Metaphor: ReFantazio’s story is a grand tale of a chase for the throne and how to stay true to yourself in an unforgiving world, but it’s not afraid to occasionally let you make the wrong decision. While there are a few false choices in the game, like whether you should help Glodell or not, there are three instances in the game where you can get yourself a bad ending.

We’ll explain where these three points are so you can avoid them and continue on to the true ending – or if you’re curious, deliberately select the bad option, we won’t judge.

Every bad ending in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor ReFantazio screenshot of Lord Louis. A man with long blonde hair and small sheep horns on the side of his head.
Lord Louis / Atlus

All three come quite late in the game, with one just before the final boss, so there will be some big spoilers discussed here.

The first is at the 9/24 “final battle,” which isn’t the end of Metaphor: ReFantazio. Louis will extend an offer for you to join him as he takes the throne and you’re offered the choice to accept. Do so and that is your first bad ending.

The second is after the battle with Louis on 9/24. You’ll travel to the secret Elda village and discover the truth about the Prince, and you will be given the choice to accept or deny your destiny to become king. If you choose to deny your true role as the Prince, then you’ll get the second bad ending.

The final bad ending comes right before Metaphor’s final boss. When it seems like all hope is lost and Louis has won, you’ll be transported to Akademia, where More will reveal that your whole world is a lie and reveal the “real” world to you. It quickly becomes obvious that this is all a fabrication, but you still get the choice to accept or deny his easy escape. Accept him and you’ll get your final bad ending.

Unfortunately, none of these bad endings are particularly exciting. There are no new cutscenes, instead, you’ll get a handful of unique dialogue before the screen fades to black and the credits roll. At that point, you’ll need to load up a previous save to do it again and get it right this time.

Ryan Woodrow
