Metaphor: ReFantazio – The best Follower abilities to get ASAP
Metaphor’s cast of characters are all interesting people who you should want to learn more about, as their individual stories are some of the best parts of these games. However, if that’s somehow not enough motivation for you, deepening your bonds with your followers will also give you great bonuses that will make you and your party even more powerful.
Every ability is worth getting in some sense, as you need to do it to unlock the best Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio, but there are a few that stand out as especially valuable, and the earlier you get them, the more they’ll benefit you.
Guard Duty – Hulkenberg Rank 2
Getting hit with your weakness or a critical strike is a big problem in Metaphor. Not only will it do more damage to a character, but it will also allow the enemy to take an extra turn, which is where Hulkenberg’s ability to guard comes in so handy.
Whenever a weak or critical attack would hit the protagonist in battle, there is a chance that Hulkenberg will protect him. She will take significantly less damage thanks to her high endurance and it will prevent the enemy from being granted an extra turn. It’s not entirely reliable, although at Rank 8 Hulkenberg upgrades the ability so it has better odds of triggering.
Triumphant Hymm – Junah Rank 2
MP is the biggest limiting factor when you’re dungeon diving. Running out and having to retreat will cost you a day of in-game time, which is very valuable given how much there is to do in Metaphor. Junah’s ability is a huge help in this regard, as it restores a little bit of MP to all party members after every battle. It’s not a massive boost – it won’t stop you from running out altogether – but it will keep you going for a lot longer than you’d otherwise be able to.
Purpose – Maria Rank 3
The greatness behind this one should be self-explanatory, as it increases the amount of EXP the party receives after battle. With this you’ll level up quicker, thus getting stronger quicker, thus winning fights easier – it’s as simple as that. Like most other abilities, this has an upgraded version at higher ranks too, so Maria is one worth investing in heavily as early as you can.
Speed Cooking – Maria Rank 4
In case more EXP isn’t enough, Maria has another great bonus, which is that she lets you cook without spending one of your precious time slots. Cooking food is a great way to stock up on unique recovery items that could come in clutch at some point, but it only becomes worth doing once you have this ability unlocked. That is, except for completing the Queen of Cuisine quests in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Bounty Bonus – Catherina Rank 4
More money is always helpful, and there are a couple of abilities that help you out on this front. Bounties generally give out the biggest payouts of any missions available at each point in the city, and Catherina can help you get even more money for your efforts. Bounty Bonus makes all bounties worth more money when you cash them in, giving you more spending money for all sorts of useful things.
Streetwise Negotiator – Catherina Rank 6
As well as letting you earn more money, Catherina can help you spend less. General stores are the best place to have this discount too, as you’ll likely be in here buying items in bulk, giving you the biggest benefit than any other type of shop.
Kanve’s Loyalty – Alonzo Rank 4
While bounties bring in bigger rewards, there are far more requests in Metaphor that give you money as a reward, so in the long run, this ability which increases those monetary rewards will get you more cash in your pocket, letting you go on even bigger spending sprees.
Grifter’s Eye – Alonzo Rank 7
Here is something truly powerful, as it unlocks the weakness/resistance data for every enemy in the game (except bosses). This means that when you encounter an enemy in a dungeon for the first time, you no longer have to test out all the different damage types to see how they respond, you can just see what they’re weak to immediately.
Guild Discount – Brigitta Rank 5
This is another discount ability, but this time it’s for armor and weapon shops. While you won’t be visiting these as often as general stores, their wares are a lot more expensive, making this discount even more worthwhile. Gearing up is the thing most likely to drain your money in Metaphor, so we’ll welcome anything that makes it cheaper.
Ability Forecast – More Rank 5
It may seem silly to recommend something that will make this very guide redundant, but that’s why we put it at the end. This ability will simply show you what every ability for all of your unlocked followers is going to be for all future ranks. With this, you can easily see what you’re close to unlocking, which helps you decide who you want to prioritize when you have the time to deepen your bonds.