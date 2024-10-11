Video Games

Best weapons for each Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio

In the Metaphor: ReFantazio endgame, there are some extremely powerful weapons you can get for each Archetype and we'll show you how

Metaphor: ReFantazio
There are some powerful weapons that you can grab in Metaphor: ReFantazio, but it turns out the best weapons are the friends you make along the way. Even among all of the powerful weapons you can grab by scouring every corner of dungeons, there are even more powerful weapons with 500 Attack for each Archetype Lineage. If you want the most powerful weapons in Metaphor: ReFantazio here’s everything you need to know.

How to get the best weapons in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot of a 100% complete Archetype tree.
The best weapons in Metaphor: ReFantazio are gained from More, and he will give them to you once you have reached a certain level of Archetype mastery on each character. For the percentage you only need to study the Archetype rather than Master it, so you can save a bit of grinding time. To unlock all of the Archetypes you will need to complete the ranks with your followers. If you’re struggling with this you can check out our Metaphor Follower conversation answers guide.

More will give you a weapon for a Lineage that is not present in your party (Gunner, Mage, Merchant, Brawler, Healer, Faker and Commander) when you reach 90% Archetype Mastery on a party member, and you gain a weapon for the Lineage of a party member when you read 100% Archetype Mastery with them. You can find each character’s current level of Archetype Mastery by looking at the bottom right of the screen in the Archetype Tree menu.

Contents

  1. What are the best weapons in Metaphor: ReFantazio?
  2. Seeker
  3. Mage
  4. Warrior
  5. Knight
  6. Brawler
  7. Healer
  8. Gunner
  9. Thief
  10. Faker
  11. Commander
  12. Merchant
  13. Masked Dancer
  14. Summoner
  15. Berserker

What are the best weapons in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot. Prince Archetype's overview with the stats on the left and abilities on the right.
All of the best weapons have 500 Attack and 99 Hit meaning that they are pretty accurate and they hit very hard. They also all have secondary effects which can be very helpful in battle.

Here are all the best weapons for each Archetype, and what they do:

Seeker

King’s Sovereignty

  • A fabled sword that can only be wielded by the chosen king
  • Slash
  • Prevents Anxiety for all allies

Obtained at 100% Archetype Mastery with the protagonist

Mage

Yggdrasil Staff

  • A supremely made staff carved from a branch of the World Tree
  • Strike
  • Magic +5
  • Significantly increases the strength of all magic

Obtained at 90% Archetype Mastery with Hulkenberg

Warrior

Dynastic Blade

  • The greatsword of a peerless king who led in troubled times.
  • Slash
  • Significantly increases Slash strength

Obtained at 100% Archetype Mastery with Strohl

Knight

Save the King

  • A lance used to protect a king, who overcame his own weaknesses to protect the people
  • Pierce
  • Endurance +10
  • Nullifies Electric

Obtained at 100% Archetype Mastery with Hulkenberg

Brawler

All Creation Fists

  • The fists of a king who split both heaven and earth to achieve his goals
  • Strike
  • Significantly increases Strike attack strength

Obtained at 90% Archetype Mastery with Basilio

Healer

Bodhisattva’s Mace 

  • A mace wielded by a king who inspired hope across the land
  • Strike
  • Magic +5 
  • Significantly increases Light attack strength

Obtained at 90% Archetype Mastery with the protagonist

Gunner

Apollo’s Eleventh

  • A mechanical bow used by explorers of the skies
  • Piece
  • Multi-hit skills will hit the maximum amount
  • Strength +5
  • Agility +5

Obtained at 90% Archetype Mastery with Heismay

Thief

Goemon’s Hidden Blade

  • Wielded by one who shielded the weak and vanquished the strong
  • Almighty
  • Agility +8
  • Increases the success of stealing skills

Obtained at 100% Archetype Mastery with Heismay

Faker

Joker’s Knives

  • Daggers used by a rebel who laughed in the face of authority
  • Pierce
  • Improves the skills Lucky Slash and Faker’s Roguery

Obtained at 90% Archetype Mastery with Junah

Commander

Kongming’s Signal

  • The hand signal of a genius tactician who strove for peace
  • Pierce
  • Magic +5
  • Significantly increases Almighty attack strength

Obtained at 90% Archetype Mastery with Strohl

Merchant

Fortune Abacus

  • An abacus that brings good fortune
  • Strike
  • Luck +5
  • Eliminates the cost of money skills

Obtained at 90% Archetype Mastery with Eupha

Masked Dancer

Heroine’s Fan

  • A fan carried by the embodiment of the people’s hopes and dreams
  • Slash
  • Magic +5
  • Significantly increases strength of all magic

Obtained at 100% Archetype Mastery with Junah

Summoner

Mystic Crosier

  • A khakkhara used to call supernatural powers from the Sea of Souls
  • Strike
  • Reduces the Turn Icon cost of Synthesis

Obtained at 100% Archetype Mastery with Eupha

Berserker

Axe of the Old God

  • Axe of a being who sought to destroy all in order to create anew
  • Slash
  • Significantly increases Strike attack strength

Obtained at 100% Archetype Mastery with Basilio

If you’re not sure which is the best Archetype to use, check out our all Archetype skills guide.

