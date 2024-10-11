Best weapons for each Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio
There are some powerful weapons that you can grab in Metaphor: ReFantazio, but it turns out the best weapons are the friends you make along the way. Even among all of the powerful weapons you can grab by scouring every corner of dungeons, there are even more powerful weapons with 500 Attack for each Archetype Lineage. If you want the most powerful weapons in Metaphor: ReFantazio here’s everything you need to know.
How to get the best weapons in Metaphor: ReFantazio
The best weapons in Metaphor: ReFantazio are gained from More, and he will give them to you once you have reached a certain level of Archetype mastery on each character. For the percentage you only need to study the Archetype rather than Master it, so you can save a bit of grinding time. To unlock all of the Archetypes you will need to complete the ranks with your followers. If you’re struggling with this you can check out our Metaphor Follower conversation answers guide.
More will give you a weapon for a Lineage that is not present in your party (Gunner, Mage, Merchant, Brawler, Healer, Faker and Commander) when you reach 90% Archetype Mastery on a party member, and you gain a weapon for the Lineage of a party member when you read 100% Archetype Mastery with them. You can find each character’s current level of Archetype Mastery by looking at the bottom right of the screen in the Archetype Tree menu.
What are the best weapons in Metaphor: ReFantazio?
All of the best weapons have 500 Attack and 99 Hit meaning that they are pretty accurate and they hit very hard. They also all have secondary effects which can be very helpful in battle.
Here are all the best weapons for each Archetype, and what they do:
Seeker
King’s Sovereignty
- A fabled sword that can only be wielded by the chosen king
- Slash
- Prevents Anxiety for all allies
Obtained at 100% Archetype Mastery with the protagonist
Mage
Yggdrasil Staff
- A supremely made staff carved from a branch of the World Tree
- Strike
- Magic +5
- Significantly increases the strength of all magic
Obtained at 90% Archetype Mastery with Hulkenberg
Warrior
Dynastic Blade
- The greatsword of a peerless king who led in troubled times.
- Slash
- Significantly increases Slash strength
Obtained at 100% Archetype Mastery with Strohl
Knight
Save the King
- A lance used to protect a king, who overcame his own weaknesses to protect the people
- Pierce
- Endurance +10
- Nullifies Electric
Obtained at 100% Archetype Mastery with Hulkenberg
Brawler
All Creation Fists
- The fists of a king who split both heaven and earth to achieve his goals
- Strike
- Significantly increases Strike attack strength
Obtained at 90% Archetype Mastery with Basilio
Healer
Bodhisattva’s Mace
- A mace wielded by a king who inspired hope across the land
- Strike
- Magic +5
- Significantly increases Light attack strength
Obtained at 90% Archetype Mastery with the protagonist
Gunner
Apollo’s Eleventh
- A mechanical bow used by explorers of the skies
- Piece
- Multi-hit skills will hit the maximum amount
- Strength +5
- Agility +5
Obtained at 90% Archetype Mastery with Heismay
Thief
Goemon’s Hidden Blade
- Wielded by one who shielded the weak and vanquished the strong
- Almighty
- Agility +8
- Increases the success of stealing skills
Obtained at 100% Archetype Mastery with Heismay
Faker
Joker’s Knives
- Daggers used by a rebel who laughed in the face of authority
- Pierce
- Improves the skills Lucky Slash and Faker’s Roguery
Obtained at 90% Archetype Mastery with Junah
Commander
Kongming’s Signal
- The hand signal of a genius tactician who strove for peace
- Pierce
- Magic +5
- Significantly increases Almighty attack strength
Obtained at 90% Archetype Mastery with Strohl
Merchant
Fortune Abacus
- An abacus that brings good fortune
- Strike
- Luck +5
- Eliminates the cost of money skills
Obtained at 90% Archetype Mastery with Eupha
Masked Dancer
Heroine’s Fan
- A fan carried by the embodiment of the people’s hopes and dreams
- Slash
- Magic +5
- Significantly increases strength of all magic
Obtained at 100% Archetype Mastery with Junah
Summoner
Mystic Crosier
- A khakkhara used to call supernatural powers from the Sea of Souls
- Strike
- Reduces the Turn Icon cost of Synthesis
Obtained at 100% Archetype Mastery with Eupha
Berserker
Axe of the Old God
- Axe of a being who sought to destroy all in order to create anew
- Slash
- Significantly increases Strike attack strength
Obtained at 100% Archetype Mastery with Basilio
If you’re not sure which is the best Archetype to use, check out our all Archetype skills guide.