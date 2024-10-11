Metaphor: ReFantazio – Who should you attend the bonfire with?
After completing the Virga Island dungeon in Metaphor: ReFantazio (completing the annoying Dragon Temple stairs puzzle along the way), you’ll be treated to a celebration with all the Mustari people on Virga Island. This is a special night and you have the chance to spend it with someone special to you, as you can pick one of your allies to spend some time with at the bonfire.
Whoever you pick will give you a unique cutscene as well as a special weapon, so you want to pick the right person. We’ll break down every choice and what they give you.
Who to go to the bonfire with
Whoever you take to the bonfire will give you a powerful weapon associated with their Archetype. While they’re not the best weapons in Metaphor: ReFantazio, they are very good for that point in the game, so you want to make sure you pick the right one. Here are the specifics of all the items you can get:
- Strohl gives the Rebel’s Greatsword – Warrior lineage – 320 attack, 95 hit, and small MP recovery every turn in battle.
- Hulkenberg gives the Driftwood Lance – Knight lineage – 320 attack, 97 hit, and small MP recovery every turn in battle.
- Neuras gives the Protobow Beta – Gunner lineage – 320 attack, 99 hit, and small MP recovery every turn in battle.
- Heismay gives the Silence – Thief lineage – 320 attack, 96 hit, and small MP recovery every turn in battle.
- Junah gives the Stylish Fan – Masked Dancer lineage – 320 attack, 98 hit, and small MP recovery every turn in battle.
- Eupha gives the Dancing Crosier – Summoner lineage – 320 attack, 96 hit, and small MP recovery every turn in battle.
- Gallica gives the Whalebone Rod – Mage lineage – 320 attack, 96 hit, and small MP recovery every turn in battle.