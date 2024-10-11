Video Games

Metaphor: ReFantazio – Who should you attend the bonfire with?

Who should you attend the bonfire on Virga Islan with in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Ryan Woodrow

Metaphor: ReFantazio
Metaphor: ReFantazio / Atlus

After completing the Virga Island dungeon in Metaphor: ReFantazio (completing the annoying Dragon Temple stairs puzzle along the way), you’ll be treated to a celebration with all the Mustari people on Virga Island. This is a special night and you have the chance to spend it with someone special to you, as you can pick one of your allies to spend some time with at the bonfire.

Whoever you pick will give you a unique cutscene as well as a special weapon, so you want to pick the right person. We’ll break down every choice and what they give you.

Who to go to the bonfire with

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot. The inventory screen with the Dancing Crosier weapon selected.
Metaphor: ReFantazio / Atlus

Whoever you take to the bonfire will give you a powerful weapon associated with their Archetype. While they’re not the best weapons in Metaphor: ReFantazio, they are very good for that point in the game, so you want to make sure you pick the right one. Here are the specifics of all the items you can get:

  • Strohl gives the Rebel’s Greatsword – Warrior lineage – 320 attack, 95 hit, and small MP recovery every turn in battle.
  • Hulkenberg gives the Driftwood Lance – Knight lineage – 320 attack, 97 hit, and small MP recovery every turn in battle.
  • Neuras gives the Protobow Beta – Gunner lineage – 320 attack, 99 hit, and small MP recovery every turn in battle.
  • Heismay gives the Silence – Thief lineage – 320 attack, 96 hit, and small MP recovery every turn in battle.
  • Junah gives the Stylish Fan – Masked Dancer lineage – 320 attack, 98 hit, and small MP recovery every turn in battle.
  • Eupha gives the Dancing Crosier – Summoner lineage – 320 attack, 96 hit, and small MP recovery every turn in battle.
  • Gallica gives the Whalebone Rod – Mage lineage – 320 attack, 96 hit, and small MP recovery every turn in battle.
Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides