Metaphor: ReFantazio – How to open the Book of Apocalypse and fight the secret boss
Metaphor: ReFantazio has no shortage of tough boss fights. If you’ve attempted to take on the Tower of Blind Faith dragon boss then you’ll know just how unforgiving some of the game’s hardest fights can be, but there is one fight that is even more difficult than all of them and you can’t get it on your first playthrough.
We’ll explain how to unlock this secret boss and reveal the truth behind the Book of Apocalypse.
How to open the Book of Apocalypse
The Book of Apocalypse is a strange thing in Metaphor: ReFantazio. If you’ve not seen it, you’ll find it in Akademia, resting on a book stand on the right-hand side of the ground floor. For your entire first playthrough, if you try to interact with it then More will simply warn you not to touch it, and nothing will happen.
To unlock the book these two conditions must be fulfilled:
- You must be on a New Game Plus playthrough
- You cannot be on Storyteller difficulty
As long as you’re on NG+ and playing on Easy or higher difficulty, the book will be moved from its original position, now sitting on a desk behind the sofa for you to interact with as soon as you have access to Akademia.
How to defeat the Redscale Apocalypse Dragon superboss
First of all, we don’t recommend fighting this until you are almost at the end of your NG+ playthrough when you’re Level 70 or higher as a minimum. On top of that, be careful what accessories you choose, as if you Drain or Repel any of the boss’ attacks, it will perform an unblockable attack that one-hit KOs your entire party. That said, you can still Block or Dodge stuff without triggering this attack.
Blocking fire is a good move as you’ll already have accessories for that if you’ve done the dragon bosses earlier in the game. Plus, anything that boosts evasion can be very useful, especially if used on a high-agility character like Heismay. Aside from that just make sure you’ve got the best weapons in Metaphor: ReFantazio to maximize your damage and go wild on him.