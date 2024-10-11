Video Games

What is the protagonist's canon name in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

The protagonists of Atlus' RPGs are usually named by the player, but they all have a hidden canon name too

Ryan Woodrow

Metaphor: ReFantazio
Metaphor: ReFantazio / Atlus

In Metaphor: ReFantazio the protagonist is named by the player, letting you insert yourself into the story if you want to. However, some people like an authentic experience, and for both development and lore reasons, the creators will usually give these characters a canonical name that players can use if they don’t want to use their own.

This is something common in Atlus’ RPGs, like how Persona 3, 4, and 5’s protagonists are named Makoto, Yu, and Akira (or Ren depending on who you ask) respectively, and Metaphor: ReFantazio’s Elda protagonist is no different.

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot of the protagonist shaking hands with More in Akademia.
More / Atlus

After doing a bit of digging, it’s been discovered that in both English and Japanese, the protagonist’s canon name is Will. This was revealed during the demo where, if you change your game’s language after naming your protagonist, it will automatically revert to its default. This means we know the protagonist’s canon name in a variety of languages:

  • English – Will
  • French – Éric
  • German – Wilhelm
  • Victor – Spanish and Italian
  • Pedro – Portuguese

So you can use whichever of these names you like best if you want to give your protagonist their official name.

