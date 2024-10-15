Metaphor: ReFantazio – All debate answers
As you explore the various towns of Metaphor: ReFantazio you’ll quickly discover a platform in each town where you can train your Eloquence by giving speeches to the people. Doing this is a great way to train your Royal Virtues in Metaphor, but if you choose the right day, then you can do something special instead.
On one day, you can instead go up on stage against another candidate for the throne and have a debate against them, where you’ll get to choose dialogue options to try and outfox their arguments. Do it successfully and you’ll get a bonus for your Eloquence training, as well as a bit of cash in donations from the populous. On top of that, winning every debate will get you the “Debate Me!” achievement, which is a missable achievement in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
We’ll tell you when and where each debate takes place, and which dialogue option will win the debate.
How to win every debate
Date
Location
Opponent
Winning Answer
7/7
Martira
Lina
"What are your policies?"
7/9
Martira
Roger
"Taxes benefit us all."
7/16
Martira
Loveless
"Alcohol won't bring equality."
7/23
Brilehaven
Jin
"We should help anyone."
7/24
Brilehaven
Glodell
"You only parrot Louis!"
7/26
Brilehaven
Rudolf
"The tribes must stand together."
7/27
Brilehaven
Milo
"Beauty is deeper than our skins."
9/13
Altabury
Julian
"The present day matters too."