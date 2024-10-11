Metaphor ReFantazio – Where to find information on the divine lance, Drakodios
For the most part, Metaphor: ReFantazio is pretty good at giving you clear directions to progress the main story – often because it progresses whether you want it to or not – but there are a couple of times where it lets you loose in a big town with only vague directions to find the crucial information you need.
One such time is in Brilehaven after Lord Louis’ Soirée, where you need to find information on the divine lance, Drakodios, for the next stage of the race for the crown. We’ll show you where you need to look and who you should talk to in order to progress the story.
This isn't the only time the game does this, A Noble's Legacy in Metaphor: ReFantazio is another that requires you to find things on your own, but you can check out that link if you need help with it.
Where to find information on Drakodios
When your hunt for info begins, the only helpful idea you’ll have is that people in and around the tavern might know. If you talk to one of the people outside the tavern, they’ll mention that the Mustari candidate is hanging around somewhere, and he’ll likely know more about it.
This is all you need, as now you can head to the big docks near the entrance to Brilehaven and you’ll meet Edeni, a fellow candidate for the throne and a Mustari who knows about Drakodios. As soon as you find him, your search is over and you can carry on with the story.