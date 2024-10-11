Video Games

Metaphor ReFantazio – Where to find information on the divine lance, Drakodios

Where to go to find information on Drakodios, the divine lance, in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Ryan Woodrow

Metaphor: ReFantazio
Metaphor: ReFantazio / Atlus

For the most part, Metaphor: ReFantazio is pretty good at giving you clear directions to progress the main story – often because it progresses whether you want it to or not – but there are a couple of times where it lets you loose in a big town with only vague directions to find the crucial information you need.

One such time is in Brilehaven after Lord Louis’ Soirée, where you need to find information on the divine lance, Drakodios, for the next stage of the race for the crown. We’ll show you where you need to look and who you should talk to in order to progress the story.

This isn't the only time the game does this, A Noble's Legacy in Metaphor: ReFantazio is another that requires you to find things on your own, but you can check out that link if you need help with it.

Where to find information on Drakodios

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot. Docks with a large boat in the background, a man in orange garb and a metal helmet awaits
Metaphor: ReFantazio / Atlus

When your hunt for info begins, the only helpful idea you’ll have is that people in and around the tavern might know. If you talk to one of the people outside the tavern, they’ll mention that the Mustari candidate is hanging around somewhere, and he’ll likely know more about it.

This is all you need, as now you can head to the big docks near the entrance to Brilehaven and you’ll meet Edeni, a fellow candidate for the throne and a Mustari who knows about Drakodios. As soon as you find him, your search is over and you can carry on with the story.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides