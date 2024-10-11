Metaphor: ReFantazio – Dragon Temple stairs puzzle solution

Video Games

The Dragon Temple is one of the main dungeons in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and one of its earliest rooms throws quite a big puzzle onto your lap. The entire room is filled with staircases and winding paths, but only some of the staircases are passable, with the others covering you in mist and resetting you back to where you started.

It’s a very big room too with a whole bunch of enemies and treasure chests that you’ll want to loot. Slowly working out which staircases are passable is a pain, and we know that because we worked it out for all of them. This guide will show you every passable staircase as well as the quickest route to the center from the start.

All passable staircases in the Dragon Temple

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot of the Dragon Temple map. The passable stairs and circled in yellow.
Metaphor: ReFantazio / Atlus

In the screenshot above, all staircases circled in yellow are passable, you can use these to get to almost every section of the map, but don’t worry, the one inaccessible section doesn’t have anything there.

If you just want to know how to get to the room’s exit, then follow the yellow line on the map below:

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot of the Dragon Temple map. A yellow line indicates the fastest route from the entrance to exit
Metaphor: ReFantazio / Atlus

From the entryway, follow these steps:

  • Go down the fifth staircase from the left.
  • Turn right and follow the path all the way around.
  • Take the last staircase on your left.
  • Turn right and take the second staircase on your right.
  • Continue up the next staircase directly in front of you.
  • Turn left and take the second staircase on your left.
  • Turn right and follow the path around.
  • Once you’ve turned the corner, take the fourth staircase on your left.
  • Finally, turn left and take the last staircase down in that row to reach the center.
