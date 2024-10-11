Every tribe in Metaphor: ReFantazio explained
The world of Metaphor: ReFantazio is surprisingly deep, with a wide variety of different races who all look wildly different from one another, and there are so many that it can be difficult to keep track of them all and know who belongs to which tribe. To help you out we’ve put together this guide that explains the main visual markers for every tribe and point out what tribe each major character belongs to in as spoiler-free a way as possible.
You'll be getting to know all of these characters throughout the game so use our guide on all follower conversation answers in Metaphor: ReFantazio to get the most out of your time with them.
Clemar Tribe
The Clemar are the most common tribe in the world of Metaphor, and it’s fairly easy to tell them apart from everyone else. They look like regular humans except for having sheep-like horns on their heads.
Major Clemar characters:
- Strohl
- Lord Louis
- More
- Hythlodaeus V
- Zorba (Clemar & Mustari mix)
Roussainte Tribe
Roussainte are fairly common in this world too, and can be easily distinguished by their long and pointy ears. While there are exceptions, they are typically very tall and have bulky bodies compared to other races too.
Major Roussainte characters:
- Hulkenberg
- Bardon
- Gideaux
- Glodell
- Rudolf
Eugief Tribe
You’ll never mistake a Euigief for another race, as they have various rodent-like features such as large mouse ears, big pupilless eyes, and bat-like wings under their arms – they’re also significantly shorter than all the other races.
Major Eugeif characters:
- Heismay
- Lina
Nidia Tribe
The Nidia are the hardest to spot if you don’t know what you’re looking for. The main distinction is that their irises and pupils are very large in their eyes, usually having a bit of a sparkle too them as well. This is because their regular person-like appearance is not their true form, but we’ll leave you to discover what that looks like for yourself.
Major Nidia characters:
- Junah
- Alonzo
- Jin
Mustari Tribe
The Mustari are another tribe that hides their true faces, though it’s not as big a secret as the Nidia’s true form. Most Mustari you meet will wear big metal masks on their head that hide the fact that they have a third eye on their forehead that can see Magla.
Major Mustari characters:
- Eupha
- Edeni
- Zorba (Mustari & Clemar mix)
Paripus Tribe
The Paripus are most obviously spotted from their beast-like ears and tail, usually looking like a household pet of some description like a dog, cat, or rabbit. They also have unique skin colors that usually (though not always) match their hair.
Major Paripus characters:
- Basilio
- Fidelio
- Fabienne
- Catherina
- Loveless
Ishika Tribe
The Ishika are often found in high-ranking places despite being one of the least populous races. They have a very obvious visual marking in the form of big wings that sprout from the base of their backs and usually wrap around their fronts too.
Major Ishika characters:
- Neuras
- Maria (Ishika & Rhoag mix)
- Rela
- Milo
- Julian
Rhoag Tribe
The Rhoag Tribe are unique in that they have roughly double the lifespan of any other tribe. They can be difficult to distinguish at a glance, as their main distinctive feature is various markings on their face that often look like tattoos or makeup.
Major Rhoag characters:
- Grius
- Santifex Forden
- Brigitta
- Maria (Rhoag & Ishika mix)
- Goddard
Elda Tribe
The tribe on the lowest rung of society – so much so that many don’t even consider them a tribe – the Elda are entirely human in appearance, with no extra visual features. There is only one known Elda in the entire game, and that’s the protagonist. They are visually distinct due to their heterochromia, but this may not be a feature of all Elda.
Major Elda characters:
- The protagonist
Faries
While not officially a tribe, Fairies are a distinct type of life in the world of Metaphor. They’re rarely seen even though they are said to have eternal lives as beings made of pure Magla. For that reason, there is only one major Fairy in the game.
Major Fairy characters:
- Gallica