Metaphor: ReFantazio – How to get fast EXP to level up Archetypes
If you’re having trouble with any tough fight in Metaphor: ReFantazio, one of the simplest ways to make things easier is to level up your characters and Archetypes so they have better stats and access to stronger abilities. The only problem is that grinding levels can be a boring process, but Metaphor has a system to help with this.
While there’s no fast way to level up characters, there is something you can do to beef up your Archetypes, and the more you do it, the quicker it happens. We’ll explain the easiest way to farm EXP in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
How to gain EXP quickly
You’ll likely have picked up a handful of items throughout the game like Hero’s Incense, Hero’s Fruit, or Hero’s Leaf of Light, which all give EXP to any Archetype any of your characters have unlocked. These can massively accelerate your Archetype progression, and the good news is that it’s possible to farm one of these items.
How to farm Hero’s Leaf of Light
Hero’s Leaf of Light is the second best of these items, giving 1,000 EXP to an Archetype, and there is a very easy way to get a lot of them. In Metaphor, when a character has mastered an Archetype, rather than leveling up, it will create a Hero’s Leaf of Light for every 1,000 EXP gained, allowing you to give that EXP to any character you want.
If you set up multiple party members with a mastered Archetype, then you can quickly farm a lot of these items, letting your remaining characters master their Archetypes even quicker. The only thing you need to be careful of is the fact that you can only hold 99 of these items at once, then any new ones you gain will be lost, so make sure you’re using them regularly to prevent overflowing.