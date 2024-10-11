Metaphor: ReFantazio Heismay boss guide – How to tell which is the real Heismay
Heismay is a powerful Eugief fighter in Metaphor: ReFantazio who relies on confusing tactics to get one over on his foes which, unfortunately, includes you when you first meet him in the Sandworm den. Whether you think he’s guilty or innocent of the crimes he’s being accused of, you’ll need to do battle with him more than once before you can get the truth out of him.
The difficulty in this battle comes from the fact that Heismay creates three clones of himself in battle, and if you strike the wrong one you’ll lose your entire turn, letting Heismay act repeatedly. We’ll explain how to tell which Heismay is the real one so you can beat this boss with ease.
How to tell which Heismay is the real one
Gallica’s dialogue hints that there’s a difference between the clones and the real Heismay, and there is, but it’s not in appearance. The key is that the real Heismay casts a shadow, while his clones do not, so take a look in front of him and see which one is casting a shadow before you attack.
When you attack the real Heismay all of his clones will disappear. He will try to create more clones a couple of times, but once it becomes clear that you can identify the real one he will stop doing it, instead focusing on attacking you. From here it’s a straight-forward boss fight that it’s actually impossible to lose. As your protagonist correctly identifies, Heismay is holding back when attacking you, and won’t finish you off no matter what.
It won't be much longer until Heismay is a part of the team, and you can check out what cool bonuses he has to offer in our guide for the best Follower abilities in Metaphor: ReFantazio.