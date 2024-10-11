Video Games

Metaphor: ReFantazio Heismay boss guide – How to tell which is the real Heismay

How to tell which Heismay is the real one during his boss fight in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Ryan Woodrow

Heismay
Heismay / Atlus

Heismay is a powerful Eugief fighter in Metaphor: ReFantazio who relies on confusing tactics to get one over on his foes which, unfortunately, includes you when you first meet him in the Sandworm den. Whether you think he’s guilty or innocent of the crimes he’s being accused of, you’ll need to do battle with him more than once before you can get the truth out of him.

The difficulty in this battle comes from the fact that Heismay creates three clones of himself in battle, and if you strike the wrong one you’ll lose your entire turn, letting Heismay act repeatedly. We’ll explain how to tell which Heismay is the real one so you can beat this boss with ease.

How to tell which Heismay is the real one

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot. The protagonist and Heismay stand in a green field with large cliffs and a few trees behind.
Heismay / Atlus

Gallica’s dialogue hints that there’s a difference between the clones and the real Heismay, and there is, but it’s not in appearance. The key is that the real Heismay casts a shadow, while his clones do not, so take a look in front of him and see which one is casting a shadow before you attack.

When you attack the real Heismay all of his clones will disappear. He will try to create more clones a couple of times, but once it becomes clear that you can identify the real one he will stop doing it, instead focusing on attacking you. From here it’s a straight-forward boss fight that it’s actually impossible to lose. As your protagonist correctly identifies, Heismay is holding back when attacking you, and won’t finish you off no matter what.

It won't be much longer until Heismay is a part of the team, and you can check out what cool bonuses he has to offer in our guide for the best Follower abilities in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides