Video Games

Metaphor: ReFantazio – Should you help Glodell or see how it plays out?

What should you choose in Metaphor: ReFantazio when given the option to help Glodell in battle?

Ryan Woodrow

Glodell
Glodell / Atlus

Like all of Atlus’ RPGs, Metaphor: ReFantazio tells a grand story with lots of twists and turns along the way, and occasionally it will ask you for your input on what to do. One of the earliest points where the game asks for your input is when you first set out from Grand Trad and encounter Gideaux fighting with Glodell.

It’s clear that Gideaux will win without your input, but you get the option to help Glodell if you want. Given that he’s a complete jerk to you when you first meet, you may not want to, but doing so may let you win favor with Lord Louis, which is your overall goal.

We’ll explain the consequences of this choice and which option you should pick.

Should you help Glodell or not?

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot. Gallica is asking the protagonist if he wants to help Glodell or not.
Metaphor: ReFantazio / Atlus

Unfortunately, it doesn’t matter what you choose as regardless of your choice, your allies will insist that you help Glodell anyway, and you’ll be forced to fight Gideaux. It’s a little disappointing that this is a false choice, but at least you can be a jerk back to Glodell after the fact – you’ll get plenty more opportunities to stick it to him later in the game anyway.

More Metaphor: ReFantazio guides:

Metaphor: ReFantazio – Best Archetype tier list
Metaphor: ReFantazio – All Follower conversation answers
Metaphor: ReFantazio – New Game Plus explained

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides