Metaphor: ReFantazio – Should you help Glodell or see how it plays out?
Like all of Atlus’ RPGs, Metaphor: ReFantazio tells a grand story with lots of twists and turns along the way, and occasionally it will ask you for your input on what to do. One of the earliest points where the game asks for your input is when you first set out from Grand Trad and encounter Gideaux fighting with Glodell.
It’s clear that Gideaux will win without your input, but you get the option to help Glodell if you want. Given that he’s a complete jerk to you when you first meet, you may not want to, but doing so may let you win favor with Lord Louis, which is your overall goal.
We’ll explain the consequences of this choice and which option you should pick.
Should you help Glodell or not?
Unfortunately, it doesn’t matter what you choose as regardless of your choice, your allies will insist that you help Glodell anyway, and you’ll be forced to fight Gideaux. It’s a little disappointing that this is a false choice, but at least you can be a jerk back to Glodell after the fact – you’ll get plenty more opportunities to stick it to him later in the game anyway.
