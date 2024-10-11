Video Games

How long to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a long JRPG, but but exactly how long will it take to beat?

Atlus’ RPGs are known for being on the longer side, even in a genre known for long runtimes. Metaphor: ReFantazio promises to be no different, with the game’s director claiming it’s comparable in length to Persona 5 – one of the longest games ever – but does it actually live up to that?

We’ll explain how long it took us to beat the game and how different styles of play can affect how long it takes to beat Metaphor.

How long is Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Across the GLHF team, our playthroughs averaged out to between 60-70 hours. Overall, Metaphor has fewer main dungeons than Persona 5, however, it supplements this with a lot of different side dungeons that you can explore, balancing it out. With the game giving you plenty of time to get everything done, that 60-70 hour mark includes completing all Follower stories, all side quests, and all dungeons.

However, there are some more obscure challenges to complete, like getting the best weapons for each Archetype which will take a lot longer. If you make the push for a true 100% run of this game, then you could be playing for well over 80 hours.

On what date does Metaphor: ReFantazio end?

Like the Persona games, Metaphor runs on a calendar. The game starts on 6/2 (June 2) and you may be curious when it finishes, especially as it fakes you out on when the “final battle” actually takes place. The game ends on 10/27, though the final dungeon and boss fight take place on 10/26 – there are also a few epilogue scenes that happen later. This will be marked on your calendar as the “Day of the Hero” so you can easily see how close you are to the end of the game.

