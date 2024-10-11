Metaphor: ReFantazio – All lost relic locations
If you want to deepen your bond with Neuras, and get some nifty buffs in gauntlet runner combat, in Metaphor: ReFantazio you’ll need to find his Lost Relics for him. Aside from the first relic, you can collect them in any order, but we’ve listed them in the order that you are likely to find them. If you’re struggling to collect them all, here’s everything you need to know.
As you'll be chatting with Neuras after every relic you find, you'll want to check out our guide on all follower conversation answers in Metaphor: ReFantazio to get the most out of your time with him.
Contents
- Lost Relic 1 Komero – Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Lost Relic 2 Man-eater’s Grotto – Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Lost Relic 3 Tomb of Lament – Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Lost Relic 4 Land of Ceremony – Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Lost Relic 5 Scoundrel’s Hold – Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Lost Relic 6 Mt Vulkano – Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Lost Relic 7 Area Unknown – Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Lost Relic 8 Everfrost Forest – Metaphor: ReFantazio
Lost Relic 1 Komero – Metaphor: ReFantazio
After you meet Neuras he will tell you about an old man who used to mentor him. He’ll tell you that the man said that he would leave Neuras his inheritance and that he would like to visit him. This will trigger the Providing a Spark quest, which unlocks Neuras’ bond.
You can find the first relic in Komero, a town just outside of Martira. To get the location so that you can visit it you can either pay the Informant in Martira, accept the bounty for Man-eater in the Mine, or speak to the quest giver in Thoroughfare Square. Once you have the location travel there on the gauntlet runner, and a cutscene will start when you arrive rewarding you with the first relic.
Lost Relic 2 Man-eater’s Grotto – Metaphor: ReFantazio
Man-eater’s Grotto hides the next available relic and you can get the location for this dungeon from accepting the bounty for Man-eater in the Mines. Once you enter the dungeon Gallica will inform you that she feels a presence in the cave.
The location of the relic is marked with a quest marker but it can be difficult to get to. It’s right by the entrance, but there’s a big chasm in the way. Instead, go straight on from the entrance, drop down to the lower level, turn left at the end of the room, then take the first right and follow the path around until you go up the slope to the upper level. From there go around the big rock pillar and on the eastern side there will be a small tunnel you can crawl through to reach the chest containing the relic.
Lost Relic 3 Tomb of Lament – Metaphor: ReFantazio
The next available relic can be found at the Tomb of Lament North of Brilehaven. You can find its location by talking to the quest giver in the Merchants’ Bazaar who will ask you to recover the Ebony Horn in the Superior Scrimshaw quest. It will take a few days to travel there on the gauntlet runner.
The relic is marked on the map with a quest marker but it can be difficult to enter the cell where it is housed. Go south of the marker and you will see a small tunnel that goes through the wall. Pass through here to enter the cell and grab the relic.
Lost Relic 4 Land of Ceremony – Metaphor: ReFantazio
You’ll want to travel to the Land of Ceremony north of Virga Island. You won’t get the location for this until you have finished the Dragon Temple and recruited Eupha. Once you have done so, talk to her in town and he will give you the Trial of Malnova quest with the location to the dungeon.
On the floor as you enter, go up and to the right and follow the zig zag path around. Once you reach the end there will be an exit that leads to the chest with the relic in it.
Lost Relic 5 Scoundrel’s Hold – Metaphor: ReFantazio
The next relic can be found at the location of the bounty for The Greater One-Eyed Scoundrel. This bounty won’t appear until your time on Virga Island is almost complete.
Once in the dungeon go left immediately and there will be a small tunnel to squeeze through with the relic on the other side.
Lost Relic 6 Mt Vulkano – Metaphor: ReFantazio
There are a few ways to get the map for Mt Vulkano to get the next relic, so it’ll depend on which you reach first. One is from the quest giver for The Edge of Glory on Grand Trad’s Sunshade Row, who appears after you return there. The other is by unlocking the Wayward Shepherd quest from Eupha during her storyline.
You’ll need to fall down a pit on the same floor as the entrance to reach it. Go down the starting ramp and then up a ladder to the bottom right of the map. Once here head up, and you’ll pass two holes in the floor including one you have to shimmy around to keep going up. Drop down the third hole to grab the relic.
Lost Relic 7 Area Unknown – Metaphor: ReFantazio
The next relic says area unknown in the Neuras’ journal but he actually already has it. He’ll show it to you when you complete his rank 6.
Lost Relic 8 Everfrost Forest – Metaphor: ReFantazio
The final relic can be found in Everfrost Forest to the far north of Altabury Heights. The bounty for The Fiend in the Frozen Forest will give you the dungeon’s location.
This dungeon is just one floor and the chest with the relic can be found on the far right on the map. The bounty target can spawn before you reach it, but if it does, just choose to keep exploring after you defeat it.
More Metaphor: ReFantazio guides:
Metaphor: ReFantazio – Best Archetype tier list
Metaphor: ReFantazio – How to train your Royal Virtues
Metaphor: ReFantazio – The best weapons for each Archetype