Metaphor: ReFantazio – Where to get mask parts for the Masked Dancer

How to craft the masks for the Masked Dancer Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Masked Dancer
Masked Dancer / Atlus

The Masked Dancer is an Archetype you’ll unlock mid-way through Metaphor: ReFantazio, and is the main Archetype of Junah. This Archetype has some good abilities in its arsenal, but the main draw is the ability to adopt skills from other Archetypes. The catch is that you can’t just draw from any Archetype whenever you want, you need to craft the masks in the Special Experiments menu in Akademia.

The different pieces for these masks are scattered across the rest of the game from when you unlock Masked Dancer, so we’ll explain how to get them.

How to get Masked Dancer masks

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot. Akademia's menu with "Special Expertiments" selected. More sits below a giant statue.
Metaphor: ReFantazio / Atlus

Starting from any dungeon available after Junah joins the party, mask parts will randomly drop from enemies and occasionally appear in treasure chests. Lots of different monsters across the back half of the game can drop almost all of the different mask parts you’ll need, so there is a lot of luck to this process.

To help get a lot of parts quickly, you should have a party member with the Merchant’s Lucky Find ability and the Tycoon’s Luckier Find ability equipped, as they increase the drop rate of rare items after battle. Check out our guide on how to unlock all Archetype skills for more information on them.

How to get Summoner Talismans

Metaphor: ReFantazio screenshot. The Summoner Archetype's overview screen with stats on the left.
Metaphor: ReFantazio / Atlus

The Masked Dance isn’t the only Archetype that needs Special Experiments to unlock their abilities though, and we’ve explained how to find Summoner Talismans in Metaphor: ReFantazio at that link.

